Both associate Boone County commissioners face opponents in the Nov. 3 general election.
Republican Tristan Asbury is challenging Northern District Commissioner Janet Thompson, a Democrat seeking her third four-year term. Meanwhile, Democrat Justin Aldred is challenging Southern District Commissioner Fred Parry, a Republican running for a second term.
In an effort to help voters make an informed decision, the Missourian sent each candidate a questionnaire asking for his or her thoughts on seven issues relevant to county government. A question will be published every day for seven days.
Here are their answers to the following question:
What is your assessment of the Columbia/Boone County Department of Public Health and Human Services’ handling of the COVID-19 pandemic?
Northern District
Janet Thompson: The decisions of the Health Department have been based on the data and best practices. The department has worked with the business community, health care providers and the schools to create plans that balance health concerns and economic reality. Especially given the lack of a cohesive national and regional approach to this pandemic, the work of local health departments nationwide has been extremely important. Our Health Department has worked tirelessly to protect our community’s physical, emotional and economic health.
Tristan Asbury: Community health should always be a top priority; yet, we should not have to choose between community health and the economy. Regrettably, the area business economy has experienced a significant portion of COVID-19’s adverse impacts. The Health Department has the opportunity to ensure a stable economy by not regulating local businesses to the point of closure. In addition, it’s imperative Boone County provide reliable and accurate COVID-19 information to our citizens with which to make quality decisions.
Our leaders must ensure we are taking a balanced approach when determining how best to respond to this crisis and future crises. Decisions must be based on a broader array of interests (i.e. business, education, etc.) and the impacts they may experience. Indirect health- and other related impacts have occurred to individuals and families by not considering the economic impacts to such people affected by business restrictions.
Southern District
Fred Parry: I would give the Boone County Health Department an A+ for its handling of the COVID-19 crisis. There is, however, considerable room for improvement in the areas of communications strategy and public information. Leaders from Boone County’s rural communities feel as if they were left in the dark when it came to receiving essential information from the Health Department. The same is true for local restaurant and bar owners who felt as if the flow of information was not handled in a timely fashion.
Justin Aldred: The COVID-19 pandemic was unexpected and highlighted mismanagement from the federal government to the local level across the country. Here in Boone County we saw our own Commissioner Parry accuse the Health Department of having political bias, actively support a lawsuit against the Health Department and undermine the health response of both the city of Columbia and Boone County. Given all these obstacles and the lack of resources at both the state and local level, I believe the County/City Health Department has done and continues to do the best they can to handle this pandemic. I appreciate the leadership and professionalism of the Department of Public Health and Human Services’ staff and Director Stephanie Browning.