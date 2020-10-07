Both associate Boone County commissioners face opponents in the Nov. 3 general election.
Republican Tristan Asbury is challenging Northern District Commissioner Janet Thompson, a Democrat seeking her third four-year term. Meanwhile, Democrat Justin Aldred is challenging Southern District Commissioner Fred Parry, a Republican running for a second term.
In an effort to help voters make an informed decision, the Missourian sent each of the candidates a questionnaire asking for their thoughts on seven issues relevant to county government. One question will be published every day for seven days.
Here are their answers to the following question:
Lagging sales tax revenue has become a challenge for Boone County government. What do you believe are the best alternatives for addressing the problem?
Northern District candidates
Tristan Asbury: Expenditures must continually be scrutinized to ensure they are necessary and within available revenues while eliminating all waste. Once that is accomplished, the public must determine their willingness to fund existing or additional services for which revenues may not exist.
Voters chose not to support a county use tax in 2017; therefore, internet sales taxes are not captured as more purchases move online, causing county sales tax revenue to decline. It has yet to be determined if taxpayers are willing to approve a use tax if proposed again. Until that time, the best option for increased revenues is to increase economic development opportunities that stimulate revenue growth. As business investment creates additional good-paying jobs, there will be greater revenue to fund county services.
Janet Thompson: The United States Supreme Court laid out a path for states to effectuate its “Wayfair” decision, which would allow the collection of online, remote sales tax revenue, yet, the Missouri state legislature has not taken the steps necessary to make this path accessible. As a result, remote sellers are making sales that could have been made by the brick-and-mortar stores in our community. Further, no taxes are being collected on the vast majority of those remote sales and, although the companies making the sales are utilizing local infrastructure to cause packages to be delivered, they are not supporting, through taxes, the maintenance of that infrastructure. Since over 50% of sales are occurring online, this is the best — and easiest — way to boost lagging sales tax revenues.
Southern District candidates
Justin Aldred: Online sales are cutting into Boone County’s sales tax revenue. One of the alternatives I would like to see in addressing this problem is the “Wayfair Fix,” which would allow Boone County to collect sales tax from online, out-of-state retailers.This type of fix would not just benefit Boone County government; it would also benefit Boone County’s brick-and-mortar local businesses by offering an even playing field with large online retailers like Amazon.
Fred Parry: Actually, sales tax revenues for 2020 are only down 0.08% from 2019 year-to-date revenues. While sales tax revenues are trending down over a 10-year period, other sources of revenue have increased. I would not support increasing property taxes to offset the decline in sales tax revenues.