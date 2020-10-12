Both associate Boone County commissioners face opponents in the Nov. 3 general election.
Republican Tristan Asbury is challenging Northern District Commissioner Janet Thompson, a Democrat seeking her third four-year term. Meanwhile, Democrat Justin Aldred is challenging Southern District Commissioner Fred Parry, a Republican running for a second term.
In an effort to help voters make an informed decision, the Missourian sent each candidate a questionnaire asking for his or her thoughts on seven issues relevant to county government. A question will be published every day for seven days.
Here are their answers to the following question:
If elected, what priorities not addressed by the previous questions would you strive to address over the next four years?
Northern District
Tristan Asbury: My time will be spent ensuring we remain diligent in our efforts to keep Boone County moving forward and work to direct county resources toward economic development and critical infrastructure. By doing so, we will raise community living standards and ensure Boone County remains attractive for job creation and retention. We must also ensure our public safety entities receive the resources they need to keep our communities safe. Safe communities lead to greater economic growth, which in turn leads to higher living standards for the citizens of Boone County.
Janet Thompson: While we have made strides in addressing challenges in the administration of the criminal justice system, our community still lacks adequate infrastructure to either divert individuals from the criminal justice system or to minimize the rates at which they recidivate by timely connecting them with appropriate resources. We should also continue to work with stakeholders such as the schools, businesses and law enforcement in reducing the disparate treatment of people of color, through groups such as the Disproportionate Minority Contact work group. We should continue to work with organizations such as the National Association of Counties to pull down grant funding and technical support, including that designed to improve access to economic development opportunities throughout the county.
Southern District
Fred Parry: (1) Boone County needs a strategic plan, which we have not had for more than 22 years. (2) Rental housing standards are needed for the unincorporated portions of Boone County. (3) Boone County needs to develop a program that enables the county to improve, rather than just maintain, portions of its 771-mile county road network.
Justin Aldred: Climate change is an existential threat to our way of life, to the ecosystem and to the food system that we depend on not only for nutrition but for our local agricultural economy. Boone County simply cannot wait for others to take the lead. Counties across the nation have taken bold, concrete steps to reduce carbon emissions and invest in renewable energy. I will work to make Boone County a state and national leader in addressing the ravages of climate change if elected.