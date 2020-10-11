Both associate Boone County commissioners face opponents in the Nov. 3 general election.
Republican Tristan Asbury is challenging Northern District Commissioner Janet Thompson, a Democrat seeking her third four-year term. Meanwhile, Democrat Justin Aldred is challenging Southern District Commissioner Fred Parry, a Republican running for a second term.
In an effort to help voters make an informed decision, the Missourian sent each candidate a questionnaire asking for his or her thoughts on seven issues relevant to county government. A question will be published every day for seven days.
Here are their answers to the following question:
The Boone County Commission’s decision to rezone 180 acres at Route J and U.S. 40 for industrial use to accommodate a new headquarters for MidwayUSA was controversial. Please offer your thoughts about the factors that should guide the commission’s land-use decisions when they involve major developments in agricultural areas.
Northern District
Janet Thompson: The commission should first be guided by the relevant regulations and how those regulations have been interpreted both on prior occasions by the commission and by the Planning & Zoning Commission. While development can and should be encouraged in Boone County, it should be appropriate to the area, compatible with existing uses and should not create collateral negative impacts. If a use is entirely new and different for an area, those promoting the development not only should engage with existing landowners, but they also should develop a plan that considers the larger impact on infrastructure, the environment and the community at large.
Tristan Asbury: Minimal changes to Boone County’s rural way of life while keeping in mind the positive impact of economic growth in the county should always be factored into land-use decisions when planning for future growth outside of Columbia city limits. We must also take into consideration that Boone County’s economic footprint must expand in order to be successful. In this specific instance, the selected location and project does not only contribute economic stability to Boone County’s tax base but is an ideal location due to the fact infrastructure to support the project already existed or could be readily installed.
Southern District
Justin Aldred: I have personally met with the farmers who were affected by this decision. I have met with a cattle farmer who is now unable to provide clean running water to his cattle because of this decision. I have seen the environmental impact and effect on the agricultural community caused by this decision. The agricultural nature of the area and impact on local residents were not considered when this decision was made. Economic development can move forward in Boone County without taking protections from property owners. The Boone County Commission should have considered the recommendation of their own Planning and Zoning Commission, which voted 6-1 against the rezoning.
Fred Parry: As a commissioner, I represent approximately 90,000 constituents in my district. There are times when it’s important to make decisions that are in the best interest of the entire county. In the case of MidwayUSA, the potential loss of an employer that supports the livelihood of more than 800 Boone County families is also a consideration. Finally, it’s not unreasonable that property located at the intersection of two major highways within a half mile of I- 70 and adjacent to other commercial enterprises would be considered for commercial development. Boone County property taxes will increase from just over $4,000 on this property to more than $4 million each year, and 86% of these funds will go directly toward supporting our local schools.