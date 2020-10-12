From left, Boone County Commission candidates Tristan Asbury, Janet Thompson, incumbent, Justin Aldred and Fred Parry.

From left, Boone County Commission candidates Tristan Asbury, incumbent Janet Thompson, Justin Aldred and incumbent Fred Parry.

 Courtesy photos

Both associate Boone County commissioners face opponents in the Nov. 3 general election.

Republican Tristan Asbury is challenging Northern District Commissioner Janet Thompson, a Democrat seeking her third four-year term. Meanwhile, Democrat Justin Aldred is challenging Southern District Commissioner Fred Parry, a Republican running for a second term.

In an effort to help voters make an informed decision, the Missourian sent each candidate a questionnaire asking for his or her thoughts on seven issues relevant to county government.

Transparency in county government

Lagging sales tax

Wind farm

West Area Plan

COVID-19 response

Rezoning rural areas

Priorities 

Tags

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Digital news and magazine editor, spring 2020. Studying Print/Digital News Editing. Reach me at jnsm94@mail.missouri.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5700.

Recommended for you