Both associate Boone County commissioners face opponents in the Nov. 3 general election.
Republican Tristan Asbury is challenging Northern District Commissioner Janet Thompson, a Democrat seeking her third four-year term. Meanwhile, Democrat Justin Aldred is challenging Southern District Commissioner Fred Parry, a Republican running for a second term.
In an effort to help voters make an informed decision, the Missourian sent each candidate a questionnaire asking for his or her thoughts on seven issues relevant to county government. A question will be published every day for seven days.
Here are their answers to the following question:
The Columbia and Boone County planning and zoning commissions are preparing to draft a West Area Plan to guide development of a 30-square-mile area west of the Columbia city limits. What do you believe are the most important factors to consider as the plan takes shape?
Northern District
Tristan Asbury: As most all of the proposed West Area Plan encompasses property outside of Columbia city limits, we must ensure the county is directing this effort. Proposed plans must also ensure rezoned property — be it residential, commercial, industrial or agricultural — is determined based on future growth and expansion needs of the county, not present needs alone. By merely focusing on the present and disregarding the future — as we see so much in government — we are simply harming future development, not enhancing it.
Janet Thompson: We must be pro-active as the area west of the Columbia city limits is developed. We have experienced development that doesn’t consider infrastructure — especially transportation and sanitary sewer — at the outset. We have the opportunity for the West Area Plan to address those infrastructure questions in advance. We also have the opportunity to consider whether development there should be more self-sustaining — with residential and commercial areas — or simply residential, feeding into the larger community.
Southern District
Justin Aldred: The West Area Plan is a great example of how the city of Columbia and Boone County can work together. There are several important factors to consider when looking at this plan. Placement and design of a sanitary sewer system and treatment facilities will be crucial for both the city of Columbia and the county. The safety and integrity of watersheds in the area need to be as protected as possible. The rural nature of the current area will need to be considered when developing and designing residential areas. Additionally, proximity and accessibility to emergency services like EMS, fire and police departments should be considered important factors to ensure the safety of residents.
Fred Parry: The No. 1 factor driving growth in the West Area Plan will be the availability of key infrastructure, including sewer and wastewater. The city owns a major sewer line along Perche Creek that is operating at only 17 percent capacity. Other utilities are readily available. Fire service will need to be negotiated with the Boone County Fire Protection District due to territorial agreements. The bridge that crosses over the Perche Creek on Gillespie Bridge Road will need to be raised to accommodate frequent flooding that takes place on that roadway.