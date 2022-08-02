Boone County residents head to the polls

Jonathan Schulte fills his ballot Tuesday at Boone County Government Center in Columbia. “I feel like it’s our obligation to put the right people into office and make sure that certain people don’t get into office.” Schulte said.
From left, Julia Bonham Hardy puts her ballot in the voting machine while her kids Hazel, 2, and Ellery, 7, watch her Tuesday at Boone County Government Center in Columbia. Hardy's mother took her to vote when she was a child and now she takes her kids to vote every time. “I think it’s really important to show them the routine of voting and how much of the important ritual it is.” Hardy said.
Wendy Evans, left, and Tamara Hutchen brings in the “Vote Here” signs Tuesday at Elks Lodge in Columbia. Hutchen was the Democratic supervisor for the polling location. “People take the time to do their part so I should do mine,” Hutchen said.
James Lane, a Vietnam War veteran, walks to the voting machine with his ballot Tuesday at Oakland Middle School in Columbia. “Because I fought for it, I’m gonna vote,” Lane said about why he was voting.
From left, Elizabeth Wood, Mary Bean and Becky Doran take the results from Poll 1A to the Boone County Clerk office Tuesday at Boone County Government Center in Columbia. They were the first poll to submit the results in Boone County.
Polls opened at 6 a.m. on Tuesday in Boone County. Voters had the opportunity to vote for state, city and county races including the Missouri Senate primary, presiding commissioner, Third Ward council seat runoff and 47th district representative.