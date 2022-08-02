 Skip to main content
Boone County residents head to the polls

Polls opened at 6 a.m. on Tuesday in Boone County. Voters had the opportunity to vote for state, city and county races including the Missouri Senate primary, presiding commissioner, Third Ward council seat runoff and 47th district representative.

Tom Bragg helps check in people on Tuesday

Tom Bragg helps check in people Tuesday at Rock Bridge Christian Church in Columbia. “I volunteered because I think it’s an important cause and it’s something to do to be engaged,” Bragg said.
Jonathan Schulte fills his ballot on Tuesday

Jonathan Schulte fills his ballot Tuesday at Boone County Government Center in Columbia. “I feel like it’s our obligation to put the right people into office and make sure that certain people don’t get into office.” Schulte said.
From left, Julia Bonham Hardy puts her ballot in the voting machine

From left, Julia Bonham Hardy puts her ballot in the voting machine while her kids Hazel, 2, and Ellery, 7, watch her Tuesday at Boone County Government Center in Columbia. Hardy's mother took her to vote when she was a child and now she takes her kids to vote every time. “I think it’s really important to show them the routine of voting and how much of the important ritual it is.” Hardy said.
voter take a sticker after he submits his ballot

A voter take a sticker after he submits his ballot Tuesday at Boone County Government Center in Columbia. The voting polls opened at 6 a.m. and will keep service for voters until 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Jerry Henry checks a voter’s information on a tablet

Jerry Henry checks a voter’s information on a tablet Tuesday at Rejoice Church in Columbia. Henry and other volunteers arrived at their polling places around 4 a.m. to set up before the polls opened.
James Lane, a Vietnam War veteran, walks to the voting machine with his ballot

James Lane, a Vietnam War veteran, walks to the voting machine with his ballot Tuesday at Oakland Middle School in Columbia. “Because I fought for it, I’m gonna vote,” Lane said about why he was voting.
Krystal Tray fills in her ballot

Krystal Tray fills in her ballot Tuesday at Rejoice Church in Columbia. Tray said that she decided to vote because it was an important process.
Wendy Evans, left, and Tamara Hutchen brings in the “Vote Here” signs

Wendy Evans, left, and Tamara Hutchen brings in the “Vote Here” signs Tuesday at Elks Lodge in Columbia. Hutchen was the Democratic supervisor for the polling location. “People take the time to do their part so I should do mine,” Hutchen said. 
Becky Doran puts all ballots in the banker’s box

Becky Doran puts all ballots in the banker’s box Tuesday at Boone County Government Center in Columbia. After the last voter submited his ballot, staff closed the poll and started to pack everything.
Dennis Smith, left, and Rachel Volmert seals the polling monitor

Dennis Smith, left, and Rachel Volmert seal the polling monitor Tuesday at Elks Lodge in Columbia. After serving as a Senator in 1982 and 1992, Smith volunteered for the second time for this election.
From left, Elizabeth Wood, Mary Bean and Becky Doran take the results from

From left, Elizabeth Wood, Mary Bean and Becky Doran take the results from Poll 1A to the Boone County Clerk office Tuesday at Boone County Government Center in Columbia. They were the first poll to submit the results in Boone County.
