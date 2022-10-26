The two candidates running for Boone County Auditor are approaching the race with generally similar goals and perspectives on the position, as well as several years of experience in the field of accounting and budgeting.
Republican Jason Gibson and Democrat Kyle Rieman face each other on the Nov. 8 ballot.
Previous Boone County Auditor June Pitchford announced her retirement last September after holding the position for over three decades, opening it up for someone new to take her place.
Gibson has worked in the auditor’s office under Pitchford for 11 years, which he says prepares him well for the position.
“I’m running because we need to retain someone in the office that has that institutional knowledge that (Pitchford) passed down to me, and we need someone with high-level accounting that understands governmental accounting,” Gibson said.
His opponent, Kyle Rieman, spent almost 10 years working in Jefferson City doing budget and policy analysis for the state. He spent much of this time working on county-level and local government budget and policy issues.
After working for the state, Rieman was a budget officer for the city of Columbia until he was fired last year after being placed on administrative leave for supporting his colleague Ryan Jarrett’s presentation criticizing their work environment at a June 2021 council meeting.
While working for the state house, Rieman gained experience implementing enterprise resource planning systems. The county is currently transitioning to using an ERP to centralize its accounting and inventory system, so he says he is well-equipped to handle the final steps of this change.
In addition to transitioning to a new ERP, the next county auditor will take on the responsibilities of establishing the county’s budget systems, preparing financial statements and submitting a proposed budget to the county commission.
At an Oct. 12 candidate forum hosted by the League of Women Voters of Boone County, Gibson and Rieman discussed their stances and what makes them qualified to take on these tasks.
Gibson emphasized the experience he has gained over the past 11 years working under Pitchford and said his greatest strength is working with others and “opening up conversations, understanding different points of view.”
Rieman talked at the forum about his longstanding desire to serve his community with his auditing expertise, as well as his desire to use leadership to create a self-sustaining office.
While the two bring different backgrounds to the race, they both agreed during the forum that the position should not be a political one and would have preferred to run unaffiliated with a political party.
Pitchford, who was originally elected county auditor in 1990, said the next auditor must be well-prepared to handle the final implementation of the new ERP software, and they should work on creating long-term facility plans for the county as its population continues to quickly grow. She also said they must forge effective working relationships with other county officials.
Gibson said he has a positive working relationship with the city of Columbia, which he said makes him better equipped to handle being Boone County Auditor.
He said Rieman’s active lawsuit against the city means he cannot work well with the city.
“As the county budget officer and accounting officer, I have to work with the city very often,” he said. “To have an active lawsuit against your former employee, is probably not going to be a good working relationship.”
Rieman said his only bad working relationship was with the previous city manager, who is no longer in that position. He said he works well with other city directors, as well as City Council.
Both Gibson and Rieman said their main priority is implementing the ERP software. Gibson said if elected, he would keep county auditor expertise within the office; Rieman’s main goal if elected is to improve coordination across the county.
“My main platform or campaign goal is just to kind of increase the cohesion and efficiency of the county,” he said. “We’re a non-charter county with 13 different elected officials. So there’s just a lot of, a lot of moving parts and cooks in the kitchen at different times.”
Pitchford said voters should do their research to choose a qualified candidate to handle the county auditor’s wide range of tasks.
“I’ve often told people that (county auditor) is kind of like a vital organ, you know, your heart or lungs,” she said. “As long as they’re doing their job and nothing’s wrong, nobody really thinks about them and the rest of the body can do what it needs to do. But when there’s problems with those vital organs, then the whole body suffers.”