Boone County voters get ready for August primary

Boone County voters may see new names at the polls Aug. 2 — less than one month away — thanks to changes in their political districts from redistricting.
They will see a lot of names as well — 21 Republicans and 11 Democrats — in the party primary races for the U.S. Senate seat being vacated by Republican Sen. Roy Blunt.
In Boone County, the changes from maps impacted congressional seats as well as state Senate and House seats. Boone County residents will not have a state Senate seat to vote on this year as Sen. Caleb Rowden, R-Columbia, has two more years left in his term.
The new congressional map cuts Boone County in half. Broadway is the line that divides downtown Columbia, with everything north in the 4th Congressional District and everything south in the 3rd Congressional District.
4th Congressional District
The open seat in the 4th Congressional District has attracted a number of candidates. U.S. Rep. Vicky Hartzler now holds the seat, but she is giving it up to run for the U.S. Senate. The district contains much of west-central Missouri, stretching from Columbia to the Kansas border and south to just north of Springfield.
In the Republican primary, seven candidates are vying for the seat.
• Mark Alford: A former television anchor for Fox 4 in Kansas City, Alford spent 35 years in journalism. Last month, while on “This Week in Missouri Politics,” Alford said he was planning on moving to Cass County to live inside the district. Campaign finance reports put him in second place in the field. More information can be found at alfordforcongress.com.
• Rick Brattin: A former Marine, Brattin is a state senator representing a district south of Kansas City, including his home in Harrisonville. Before serving four terms in the Missouri House of Representatives, Brattin was the Cass County auditor. More information can be found at rickbrattinforcongress.com.
• Kalena Bruce: A fifth-generation farmer and CPA, Bruce lives near the southern part of the district in Stockton. She is involved in various agriculture organizations. More information can be found at kalenabruce.com.
• Taylor Burks: A former U.S. Navy lieutenant commander who served as Boone County Clerk, Burks is the only candidate from Boone County. According to fundraising reports, he has raised the most money to date. More information can be found at taylorburksforcongress.com.
• Jim “Soupy” Campbell: A former St. Louis Blue hockey player, Campbell’s candidate filing lists his home in Climax Springs on the Lake of the Ozarks. Bruce is originally from Massachusetts. Campbell has no reported campaign contributions and does not have a campaign website or social media accounts.
• William “Bill” Irwin: A retired Navy SEAL captain and Lee’s Summit police officer, Irwin was in the military for more than 33 years. He lives in Harrisonville in Cass County. More information can be found at irwinforcongress.com.
• Kyle Stonner LaBrue: A businessman and land developer, LaBrue lives in Osage Beach. More information can be found at labrue4congress.com.
Democrat Jack Truman of Lamar and Libertarian Randy Langkraehr of Warrensburg will not face primary opponents, so they will await the winner of the Republican primary.
3rd Congressional District
U.S. Rep. Blaine Luetkemeyer represents the 3rd Congressional District, and he is running for re-election. After redistricting, the district will now have the southern half of Boone County, including MU’s campus. It also includes Jefferson City and stretches out toward St. Louis.
Luetkemeyer faces challenges in the Republican primary from Brandon Wilkinson of Cedar Hill, Dustin Hill of Middletown and Richard Skwira Jr. of Lake St. Louis.
Four Democrats will compete in the August primary to represent the 3rd District: Jon Karlen of O’Fallon, Bethany Mann of Brentwood, Andrew Daly of Fulton and Dylan Durrwachter of St. Peters. They will have an uphill challenge to take the seat from Luetkemeyer, who has served in Congress since 2009.
Statehouse Changes
Redistricting also created major changes to Boone County’s statehouse districts.
Boone County is now represented in the state House by three Republicans and two Democrats. Each Republican’s district stretches into neighboring counties, while the Democrat’s districts are concentrated in Columbia.
Voter-approved changes to the Missouri Constitution dictated that political map makers had to avoid splitting counties when they drew the state House and Senate districts. With this in mind, Boone County’s legislative districts were all consolidated inside the county.
CNalysis, a Virginia-based election forecasting group, created a map that predicts which party will win each legislative seat. It rates Boone County’s five seats as three Democrat-leaning, one Republican-leaning and one toss-up.
House District 47
House District 47 covers the northwest part of the county and is represented by Rep. Chuck Basye, R-Rocheport, who is term-limited and cannot run. Redistricting cut out the district’s out-of-county residents and extended its reach into Columbia.
The Democratic primary for the statehouse district will be the only contested one in the county. Adrian Plank, a union carpenter, and Chimene Schwach, an advocate supervisor for CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates) will square off on Aug. 2. More information can be found at their respective websites: adrianplank.com and chimeneschwach.com.
Republican John Martin of Columbia will face the winner of the primary.
House District 50
House District 50 is practically unrecognizable after redistricting. It used to cover the rural area south of Columbia like Ashland and California, but it will now cover the south part of Columbia. It is represented by Rep. Sara Walsh, R-Ashland, who is not seeking re-election.
Both unopposed in their primaries, Democrat Douglas Mann will take on Republican James Musgraves in the November general election.
House District 44
House District 44 used to cover the northeast part of the county and is represented by Rep. Cheri Toalson Reisch, R-Hallsville, who will be unopposed in the Republican primary. Redistricting nearly doubled the area of the district, which will now cover the east half of Boone County, stretching from Centralia down to Ashland and Hartsburg.
Democrat Dave Raithel of Columbia is unopposed in his primary and will face Reisch in the November general election.
House District 45
House District 45 used to cover downtown Columbia and MU’s campus and stretches to the north part of town, and is now represented by Rep. David Tyson Smith, D-Columbia. Redistricting shifted the lines westward to take in more areas west of MU’s campus.
With Smith drawn into a different district, the seat is open. Democrat Kathy Steinhoff is unopposed in the primary and general elections, so the longtime Columbia Public Schools educator will represent the district.
House District 46
House District 46 used to cover southwest Columbia, and it is now represented by Rep. Martha Stevens, D-Columbia, who is not seeking reelection. Redistricting moved the district to cover the north part of Columbia.
Smith, whose house was drawn into the district, is unopposed in his bid for the seat and will continue his time in Jefferson City.