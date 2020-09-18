Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft and Columbia Mayor Brian Treece will join other local officials at the Daniel Boone Building, 701 E. Broadway, at 1 p.m. Monday to discuss the safety of in-person voting and the new 2020 absentee and mail-in voting options. The public is encouraged to attend.

Mail Ballot Monitoring Project

With more people planning to vote by mail this year, and questions about how well the process will work, the Missourian is asking for your help. If you are requesting a mail-in or absentee ballot from any state, we’d like to hear from you. We are asking you to participate in our Mail Ballot Monitoring Project. In this form, we are asking you to give us three simple pieces of information: the state where you’re requesting a ballot, the date you sent in your request, and the date the ballot arrives.