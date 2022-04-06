Mayor-elect Barbara Buffaloe was greeted with applause when she walked to the counter of Uprise Bakery to order coffee Wednesday morning.
She saw her campaign manager, Karlee Seek.
"Can I get you anything?" Seek asked Buffaloe.
"A cot!" Buffaloe joked.
In an election she triumphed in by around 800 votes, Buffaloe surpassed candidates Randy Minchew, David Seamon and Tanya Heath to become the city's second female mayor.
The city's first female mayor, Mary Anne McCullum, was at Buffaloe's election watch party Tuesday night and introduced the mayor-elect for the first time.
Bombarded with texts and messages of congratulations since her victory was announced, Buffaloe still had found time Wednesday to think about preparing for her term.
"I've already talked to the city clerk, and we're going to get together later this week to talk about transitions," Buffaloe said. She noted that her previous experience working for the city as sustainability manager should ease the transition for both her and city staff.
After a quick cup of coffee at her favorite place, she headed to a transition meeting with Mayor Brian Treece.
In her victory speech to supporters Tuesday night, Buffaloe said she is ready to get to work. Since that's become a reality, she said she's looking forward to her first council meeting as mayor on April 18.
"It's not just a swearing in and a reception, it's going to be actually voting on board and commission appointments," Buffaloe said.
One of Buffaloe's goals for the beginning of her term is to hold retreats with her fellow elected officials.
"I'm most excited to get together with other council members," Buffaloe said.
She wants to use these retreats not only as an opportunity to plan and set goals for the upcoming year, but to practice team building and leadership.
"The school board under Dr. (Peter) Stiepleman used to do something similar when new school board members would come on, so I'm going to reach out to him and be like, 'Okay, so who facilitated that conversation and what worked?'" Buffaloe said.
She also wants to prioritize listening to citizens and keeping up with the civic engagement she saw during the election campaign.
In her acceptance speech, she thanked citizens for their input on city issues, specifically people who reached out to her with ideas about affordable housing.
"During this process of the campaign, having 15 forums with all of these engaged citizens, (you ask), 'How do I keep these people continually engaged? And so part of that is by reviewing boards and commissions (and asking), 'How can we plug people in better?'" Buffaloe said.
She referenced former Mayor Darwin Hindman's practice of checking in with board and commissions "teammates" frequently.
"These people ... dedicate a lot of time to serving the city in this capacity," Buffaloe said. "I want to make sure that we're like, really appreciating that and engaging with them."
Buffaloe knows that receiving the city's trust is an honor, and she wants to deliver on her promises of authenticity.
"I'm just excited to continue to be me, like coming in and hugging people. I was talking to somebody and I was like, 'I'm going to be the mayor that hugs,'" she said.
This mentality lends itself to the ideals she's exhibited throughout her entire campaign: being recognizable around the community.
"My favorite event ever was walking up to a driveway and hearing 'Donna, Donna, Barbara Buffaloe is walking up to our driveway!'" Buffaloe recalled. "I can promise to continue to lead like this."