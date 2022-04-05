Barbara Buffaloe was elected Columbia's new mayor on Tuesday in a tight race on an 800-vote margin over Randy Minchew.
“Regardless of whether we won or lost I’m proud of the campaign we ran,” Buffaloe said during her victory speech.
The contest began with five candidates, but Maria Oropallo dropped out in March, citing lack of funds. Minchew, David Seamon and Tanya Heath rounded out the candidates for the three-year term.
Before the election, Heath and Seamon received a letter asking for one of them to drop out of the race. The letter cited concerns about Minchew's conservative stance on a variety of issues facing Columbia and the fear that the progressive candidates would split the progressive vote, handing the position to Minchew.
Buffaloe, the city's former sustainability manager, watched results at a family-oriented event at Ozark Mountain Biscuit & Bar with over 100 attendees. As results came in, children played hide-and-seek while adults held casual conversations.
“This is not just my victory, this is all of our victory, I hope to be all of your leader,” Buffaloe said.
Supporters crowded into the restaurant to see Buffaloe elected, as the votes streamed in she did not want to prematurely declare victory. When her victory was announced, supporters were seen crying and hugging one another.
During her victory speech, she made time to remind voters she is committed to fulfilling the promise she made on the campaign trail.
"I promise to continue to lead like this. I will listen, and I will be very authentically me," Buffaloe said.
Earlier Tuesday, Buffaloe’s campaign manager, Karlee Seek, said the campaign was working until the last second.
“Campaigning doesn’t stop until the polls stop,” Seek said.
Buffaloe’s priorities during the campaign have been bringing civility back to the city, building an efficient transit system for citizens, creating affordable housing, and good policing and public safety practices.
Minchew said although he is disappointed about the results, it is not a surprise to him.
“Well it probably makes sense that that’s not what we want to hear," Minchew said.
Minchew took the day off to focus on the end of his campaign and visit with friends. Minchew had lunch with the owner of Buckinghams; the restaurant was closing its doors Tuesday.
He said he received a lot of support for his campaign via calls and text throughout the day. "My phone and my text messages (have) absolutely been blowing up all day. I mean, just tons of support," Minchew said. "Good vibes coming from lots of people."
Minchew said he tries not to be confident when it comes to political races mainly because he only hears from people "on his side". This was not his first run for a City Council seat, his previous run in 2021 for a seat representing the Sixth Ward was not successful.
David Seamon spent election day talking individually to voters. The Columbia School Board member said working with that group’s dynamics has prepared him to collaborate with the City Council as mayor.
Seamon said he is not focused on committing to running again, and wants to channel his time and energy into his work on the School Board.
"Right now I'm focused on my last year of School Board, if I don't run for a second term I want to make sure I get the board to (a) place where I feel comfortable leaving it," Seamon said.
Seamon consistently relied on community engagement during his campaign, presenting policies through the lens of “protecting our most vulnerable neighbors.”
Affordable housing, public transit and police reform were highlights of his campaign platform.
Tanya Heath is a business owner and advertising professor. She has been a Columbia resident for over 50 years. She ran on the platform of "common sense and collaboration".
She spent her election night in an intimate setting, surrounded by friends and supporters in a friend's suburban home.
Heath spent time the week before the election speaking with constituents and finding new ideas to embrace and solve Columbia's issues. Although the results didn't turn out in her favor, she said she is grateful for the experience.
"I am just glad that I ran, I will be congratulating Buffaloe," Heath said. "I said all I wanted to say and I’m thankful for the people I met along the way."
Contributing: Matthew McFarland, Allie Feinberg, Jack Underwood and James Phillips