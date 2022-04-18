Barbara Buffaloe and Nick Foster were sworn in as mayor and Fourth Ward councilperson at a City Council ceremony Monday evening.
Buffaloe won election April 5 over opponents Randy Minchew, David Seamon and Tanya Heath for mayor to replace Brian Treece, who did not seek reelection after two terms.
Buffaloe is the second female mayor in Columbia; for the first time City Council will be majority female. Second Ward Councilperson Andrea Waner was appointed mayor pro-tem by Buffaloe in her first executive move as mayor.
Foster defeated Erica Pefferman for the Fourth Ward seat as incumbent Ian Thomas stepped down from the position he had held for nine years.
In remarks after officially taken her seat on the council dais, Buffaloe thanked Treece for the working relationships and outreach he provided during his term. She expressed thanks for the support she received during her campaign as well as from friends and family.
“I look forward to moving us, forward working on our consensus and working with these amazing individuals who are up with me at the dais as we move Columbia forward,” she said.
Buffaloe also reflected on the diversity seen on the dais: “as only the second female mayor for the city of Columbia and also serving on the only female majority on the city council.”
“And I take that with heart, and I take that with conviction to work hard and continue to support our community so that everybody has that ability to live a satisfied life, as Ian said,” Buffaloe said.
In farewell remarks, Thomas said, “It has certainly been a privilege to serve on this council for the last nine years.”
He went on to speak about threats to democracy throughout the world . He concluded with tying back his thoughts to how the national issues impact local politics.
“Democracy is under attack abroad and at home ... the democratic world is suffering a collective amnesia about the horrors of autocratic rule,” Thomas said.
He continued by urging the council not to give in to pressure to “rewrite history and present an alternative reality.”
In Treece’s farewell address he remarked on the achievements Columbia has had over the course of his six years in office.
“We’ve kept our community safe with new police officers, new school resource officers and a new police chief and a new collaborative policing strategy within you to better serve our neighborhoods and students of all ages,” Treece said.
He mentioned welcoming new startups, appointing over 380 qualified women to various boards, committing to diversity, nondiscriminatory practices within city staff, and working toward generational investments into infrastructure.
Treece noted that many of those accomplishments were done while combating a historic pandemic. He thanked the city’s residents for having the highest vaccination rate of any city in Missouri.
Foster began his remarks as the newest councilperson: “I hope to build on what Ian has done over the past nine years and the work of others on council to move the city forward.”
He added, “I look forward to working with the others who are here on this dais to carry this forward to bring our passions and our skills and our desires to a joint vision of what the city is and can be. I commit myself to you in that way. And I am humbled by the opportunity.”
Before the new members were sworn in resolutions of appreciation signed by all council members were presented to Treece and Thomas. Treece also was given a plaque recognizing his years of service on behalf of the citizens of Columbia. A heritage tree certificate was presented to both Treece and Thomas to have a tree planted in a city park of their choosing.
City Manager De’Carlon Seawood presented more gifts to Treece, including a painting of Columbia.
Thomas was also presented with a cutting board made of recycled wood from Stephens Lake Park.