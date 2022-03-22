Barbara Buffaloe knows everyone, and she isn’t afraid to show it. She sat at Uprise Bakery recently for an hour and caught the attention of ten familiar faces.
“Were you guys walking yesterday by the mule trail?” she asked another couple. “We were walking by the mules, and I recognize your coat!”
This doesn’t happen to her by chance. Buffaloe makes it her business to know people around Columbia.
David Wilson, co-founder of the Ragtag Film Society and the True/False Filmfest, has known Buffaloe since her time in the 1990s at MU and has always been impressed by her.
“Over many years of knowing her and (her husband) Luke and their family, it’s just always being impressed by how they sort of were everywhere,” Wilson said.
She has been integrated in the Columbia community for 24 years and doesn’t plan on leaving.
“I am running for mayor of Columbia because I believe in this town, and I love this town. It’s my forever town,” Buffaloe said. ”I know that my vision for the future is beneficial and will be helpful to Columbia.”
Buffaloe, 41, is competing for the open position against Tanya Heath, Randy Minchew and David Seamon.
Wilson met Buffaloe when she was a college student and frequented the music scene. He said she still has the same spirit she had then.
“Barb has always been somebody who was outgoing, who was really warm and somebody who I’ve always thought has brought a lot to whatever situation she was in,” Wilson said.
When Wilson created True/False, Buffaloe was one of his earliest recruits for special projects.
“I looked around my groups of friends and thought, ‘who could pull this crazy idea off?” Wilson said. “And Barb was somebody I went to (to) help realize some of the kind of wilder schemes we had in the early days.”
True/False went on to become one of Buffaloe’s favorite things about Columbia.
“One of my most fond memories was actually overhearing filmmakers from Europe talking about like, ‘This is the best festival we’ve ever been to,’” Buffaloe recalled.
That Columbia pride is what she said inspired her run for mayor.
Sustainability was learned early
Buffaloe has an appreciation for all things sustainability and outdoorsy which started on walks with her dad.
“We would actually pick up trash on our walks and then recycle the cans and aluminum,” Buffaloe said.
As a junior high student, she didn’t always appreciate what she was doing. Her father told her she was doing the right thing.
Buffaloe’s desire to do the right thing stuck with her. Carolyn Amparan worked with her as chair of the city’s Climate and Environment Commission, and remembers her as noble.
“Her commitment to really doing the right thing when it comes to trying to have a more sustainable approach to living (sticks out about Buffaloe)” Amparan said.
Now, sustainability and environmental issues are at the center of her campaign bid.
“Who knew my whole life would be based around (trash),” Buffaloe joked.
In college, Buffaloe studied environmental design, which is now part of the architectural studies program. She went on to get her master’s in environment behavior.
“I had the opportunity to understand the impact the built environment has on the community,” she said.
The built environment includes sidewalks and infrastructure, which Buffaloe said is at the heart of creating community — it’s how people can physically come together.
“People recognize me because they are used to seeing me (in the community),” Buffaloe said.
After a short stint in St. Louis after college, Buffaloe returned to Columbia with her husband, Luke, and family where she began to make a direct impact on the community as the city’s first sustainability manager.
In this position, Buffaloe focused on outreach between her office and the public health system, the school system and downtown businesses.
“It was really great, it’s really rewarding,” Buffaloe said. “Now I want to keep doing it.”
She believes her experience as sustainability manager sets her apart from her competition. She is the only candidate who has worked for the city.
Touting her public service
“For that 17 years of public service, I’ve built relationships within our community and in our time where I can help us actually fix problems,” she said.
“I think that having experience of knowing how the city works, and where there’s opportunities for improvement are, is going to be very key in the success of the next council.”
Indeed, when speaking with voters and at public forums, Buffaloe constantly references her past work within the city ranks.
For example, asked at a panel discussion about how to spend federal ARPA funds, part of her response was to “ask city staff what they need” to do the jobs they are tasked with.
On issues ranging from improving city transit to trash collection to policing, she emphasizes looking at the pay and benefits provided to city employees.
It’s no surprise then that she has been endorsed by Laborers Local 955, which represents Columbia city workers and other craft trades.
Buffaloe was sustainability manager for 11 years. Back then, she was tasked with changing the way people saw sustainability. Now, she wants to reimagine the role of mayor.
“The role of the mayor is to kind of set the tone for (how the City Council) interacts with city staff ... and community members,” Buffaloe said.
She’s used to doing this. Former Boone County Commissioner Karen Miller said Buffaloe’s lack of scrutiny in the press is a good sign.
“I was shocked at never seeing a front page paper about her policies or what she’s trying to do. Whether the environmentalists wanted to go left and the business people wanted to go right, she brought it all together,” Miller said.
Buffaloe said as mayor, she would think in the long term and set a vision for where the city would be in the future. There is more information about her at her campaign site, Buffaloeformayor.com.
Wilson said her prior experience reflects this.
“I think she’s gonna be a visionary leader for Columbia. I think the work she did as sustainability (manager) really shows us a path to the future for a town like ours, and that’s so necessary right now,” said Wilson.
As mayor, Buffaloe wants to think beyond her time in office.
“I think that because I was in sustainability, I was always thinking about future generations,” said Buffaloe.
“As mayor, I need to think beyond my term, I need to think to future councils and my kids future in Columbia — and where do we need to be to get there?”