Burning question: Fire district asks voters to approve $6 million bond issue

The Boone County Fire Protection District’s Station No. 8 has stood at 5801 S. Route K for nearly 40 years.
It’s time to build a new one, along with a new Station No. 5 in Prathersville north of Columbia, fire district officials say. That’s part of the reason they’re asking voters April 6 to approve a $6 million bond issue, which would finance renovations and additions at other stations and begin a 10-year effort to bring the district up to speed in replacing the district’s oldest vehicles.
The bond issue wouldn’t mean an increase in property taxes, according to an FAQ the district posted on its website. Rather, it would simply continue the existing 25-cent property tax levy, which costs the owner of a $200,000 residential property $95 per year.
This ballot measure would extend the tax for two years, Assistant Chief and Support Services Bureau Director Gale Blomenkamp said. The long-term goal is to keep the tax in place for 10 years by returning the issue to voters every other year, for a total of five bond issues.
The fire district’s property tax levy could go down if voters don’t pass the bond issue. Blomenkamp said the $14 million in bonds that were issued with voter approval in 2014 were split: About $6.9 million in bonds for vehicles were to be repaid over 10 years but will be paid off two years ahead of schedule. The other $7.1 million for new stations and expansion were amortized as 20-year bonds.
How much the tax would drop would be determined by the State Auditor’s office, Blomenkamp said.
Cramped quarters
Twenty-three volunteer firefighters are assigned to Station No. 8 in south Columbia, according to the district’s website. Six volunteers live full time at the station, which the district has nicknamed “The Country Club.”
The station’s fleet includes a fire engine, a tanker, a brush truck and a bright yellow river rescue boat, along with the 1954 firetruck known as Truman’s Taxi that carries Truman the Tiger and MU cheerleaders around Faurot Field during home football games. The station’s response area includes Rock Bridge Memorial State Park and the Missouri River, so its crew is often responsible for water rescues.
The station’s staff responds to about 40 calls per month, according to the district’s website.
Firefighters at the station share a single small office of no more than 40 square feet. Bedrooms are reminiscent of dorm rooms — certainly no bigger — and have a single window. The station’s training room doubles as a workout space cluttered with exercise equipment and sheets.
The crew hangs out in the common area, furnished with two couches, a TV and a kitchen table. A computer screen in one corner displays the county’s COVID-19 numbers, the location of emergency calls and weather information.
The apparatus bays, where firefighters gear up before responding to emergencies, open only to the front of the station, while newer stations feature doors in the back.
If voters approve the bond issue, $1.2 million of the proceeds would go toward acquiring land, designing the new stations and building a storm shelter at Station No. 12 in east Columbia. If there is any money left over, that would go toward site work on the properties for the new stations. Construction would be financed by another bond issue.
The new replacement stations would be near the existing stations, which would keep operating while the new ones are being built. The district will need to buy property because the sites of the existing stations aren’t large enough to accommodate new ones.
Blomenkamp said Station Nos. 5 and 8 lack adequate living space. The new ones would be more like the district’s newest station, No. 16 on Route HH northeast of Columbia, which opened in 2017.
The new stations would have significantly bigger bedrooms with lofts and space for a couch and perhaps a TV. They also would have larger kitchens and bathrooms, as well as more spacious common areas and larger training rooms.
Bill Watkins, secretary of the fire district’s board of directors and Columbia’s former city manager, said Station No. 8 also needs to be expanded because it’s getting busier.
“It is almost next to the city limits. It is a growing area,” Watkins said. “We need to have the option of expanding the apparatus that we have there.”
One goal for Station No. 8 is to have three or four taller, drive-thru apparatus bays. The three bays at the station now are stacked two vehicles deep. When firefighters return from a call, they have to take the time to move some vehicles out and back others in, rather than entering through the back.
Aging fleet
The district plans to spend almost $4.8 million of the bond proceeds to buy five new fire engines, four new tankers and five new brush trucks.
Blomenkamp said some vehicles in the district’s fleet are more than 20 years old and need to be replaced because they lack technological advancements that make firefighting more effective. Older trucks also cost more to maintain compared with newer trucks.
Years ago, fire engines just sprayed water. These days, they can add foam to the water stream, which helps it penetrate common combustibles such as wood and plastics. The newest engines are equipped with systems that inject both foam and compressed air into the water stream, significantly reducing water use, which is helpful in rural areas that lack easy access to fire hydrants.
Blomenkamp recalled a recent fire at a small house. “I think we flowed about 30,000 gallons of water,” he said. “With a compressed air foam system, we might have put that fire out with six or 7,000 gallons of water.”
Seven fire engines the district bought with the 2014 bond proceeds have the compressed air foam system. The five engines the district hopes to replace are a generation behind with just water and foam, Blomenkamp said.
Watkins said the goal is to replace every vehicle as needed.
“There is a tremendous need,” he said. “It will bring us up to speed.”
Ultimately, 14 of the district’s 15 stations will get a new vehicle if voters approve the bond issue. The only exception is Station No. 12, which was equipped with a new brush truck and fire engine in 2014. Blomenkamp said the idea is to spread the bond proceeds across the district.
“If you live in Sturgeon, why would you want to vote for an increase if you’re not going to see any benefit from it,” Blomenkamp asked.
Blomenkamp said that if the bond issue passes it would be 12 to 14 months before new fire trucks are delivered.