Two candidates running in April’s City Council elections weighed in on Columbia’s transit system during an interactive forum with the Missouri Jobs with Justice coalition Saturday at Wilkes Boulevard United Methodist Church.
Nick Knoth is running unopposed in the First Ward, following Councilperson Pat Fowler’s announcement Wednesday that she was ending her re-election campaign. He previously ran as a Democrat for the Boone County Recorder of Deeds but lost in the primary.
Fifth Ward candidate Gregg Bush has highlighted his experience as a registered nurse who’s eager to run because of his values.
Bush’s opponent, Don Waterman, did not attend the forum. Waterman told the Missourian on Friday that he did not feel comfortable with the neighborhood pledge that candidates were asked to sign at the forum, adding that he felt it was vaguely worded. Both Knoth and Bush signed the pledge, which addresses three priorities for the candidates: affordable housing, infrastructure and structural inequality.
Transit system ‘set up to fail’Regarding the city’s proposed bus route cuts due to an operator shortage, both candidates spoke out their thoughts on systematic solutions to the cuts and fairer wages for operators. Four Go COMO bus drivers came to speak, representing their group working over 12 extra hours per week.
“I think our public transit system has largely been set up to fail,” Knoth said. “It’s just crippled in many ways in terms of being effective and efficient.”
Knoth said that the city had been chronically underfunding the public transit system. He said the ultimate solution should be “having a dedicated revenue source.”
“(Public transit) is constantly been used as a cutting point, and kind of a punching bag for issues that are unrelated to it,” Knoth said.
Bush said that the city has to be “a better employer” both by increasing payroll and improving work environment. He suggested attracting more staffers by treating them with “respect and dignity” and giving them “a living wage for themselves and their families.”
He also expressed frustration toward the route cuts from six 45-minute routes to three 90-minute loops.
“I can’t imagine what it’s like waiting for an hour and a half for a bus,” Bush said.
He said the council should listen to groups most impacted, including the bus operators.
No to privatization despite ‘staffing crisis’
Both candidates said they would vote against privatization and outsourcing of city services and utilities.
“A huge amount of our work has been sent out to private contractors,” said Scotty Johnson, a mechanic for the city.
Johnson said the city’s standard prices led to a massive loss of taxpayer money.
Knoth said he opposed privatization no matter whether it involves union representation or not.
“I want all of that (local economy’s) money to stay here, not privatize,” Bush said.
{strong style=”font-size: 1.17em;”}Resident on housing issues: ‘I’m tired of that’{/strong}
First Ward resident Susan Maze did not want to hear the usual responses to housing questions.
She interrupted Bush when he posed the question about how the city can move in the right direction on the issue.
“I’m tired of moving in the right direction,” Maze said. “We’ve been moving in the right direction for 15 years while we’ve gotten nowhere.”
Bush responded that the city has not been moving in the right direction, but that can change with the election of new City Council members. He noted that he is a nurse and is uniquely positioned to address the issue, but that he would only be one of seven councilmembers.
“So I can do the right thing, but if the whole city doesn’t come together to do the right thing, we’re going to get more of the same,” he said.
Knoth said the council has to acknowledge its failures and shortcomings in this area.
He added that there is a best way to address these issues and avoid simply giving them lip service: “Elect folks who have actually been impacted by the problem.” He said he is one of those people.
“If you haven’t experienced things firsthand, you’re not going to be as passionate,” he said. “You’re not going to appreciate the urgency of actually addressing it.”
Investing in working-class neighborhoods
Bush said the question of what help to bring into neighborhoods with need is one of prioritization. He said public health tops the list.
“If you don’t have a healthy neighborhood or a healthy workforce, what are you going to do?” Bush asked.
He added that the council should prioritize those with the most need and invest for the future “so that the developments that we have are good five months from now, five years from now, five decades from now.”
Knoth listed the issues the First Ward has faced for years, such as wastewater back-ups and broadband access gaps.
“We spend and raise millions of dollars in bonds, every so often, to invest,” Knoth said. “And the First Ward just gets second shift every time.”
He added that there’s no excuse for the type of investment in the Fifth Ward to not happen in the “historically overlooked” First Ward, which has some of the city’s oldest infrastructure — and “where, coincidentally, is also where the most affordable housing is.”
Columbia resident Susan Renee Carter scolded the pair after they suggested that funding could come from some city savings account. She said a couple million dollars wouldn’t fix any of those problems.
“Secondly, to let you know, if you’d done your homework, then you would know public health has been defunded in this town,” she said. “If we’re going to reallocate funds, they’ll have to come from somewhere else.”