Gregg Bush was speaking in front of the fireplace at a Fifth Ward residence as about a dozen retirees huddled around him, seated on couches and armchairs on a Monday afternoon.
Fifth Ward resident Virginia Bzdek had invited Bush over to visit with her and some neighbors from her complex to better inform their votes. Bush is one of two candidates for the Fifth Ward seat on the Columbia City Council. He’s competing against Don Waterman to succeed Matt Pitzer, who decided not to seek a third three-year term.
Bush looked into the eyes of every person in the room through half-framed glasses, smiling with a relaxed and approachable posture. His salt-and-pepper hair was neatly groomed, and a curly strand hung from his forehead. Bush seemed like a friendly neighbor, a word he uses in his campaign to refer to city residents.
He said he wants to keep Columbia the way it is, “a place where anyone can be welcomed like a neighbor.”
First-time bid
Two weeks before the April 4 municipal election, one of Bush’s co-workers reached out to him. She had come across his campaign website and couldn’t believe her eyes.
“Is that the Gregg Bush that I know?” she asked.
Bush recalled the chat with a laugh.
“I said it’s surreal,” he said. “And I’ve only used one bottle of Tums today, so it’s a good day — that is not medical advice!”
Bush is a registered nurse and the coordinator of patient education services at University Hospital. This is the first time he has sought public office.
Born and raised in Bolingbrook, Illinois, he earned his first bachelor’s degree in theater arts at Illinois Wesleyan University, graduating in 1997.
He moved to Columbia in 2006 with his then-spouse and began working as a janitor at University Hospital. He was cleaning an ICU waiting room where then-manager Lori Tebbe first noticed him.
To get ready for the day, Tebbe would straighten up the waiting room where families stayed overnight for their loved ones, leaving blankets and other stuff lying around. She would run into Bush, who was also working there, almost every morning.
Knowing about his fine arts degree and noticing his attention to detail, Tebbe offered him an opportunity to be a clerk at her unit.
From everyday cooperation, Tebbe and other nurses saw potential in Bush. They suggested he go back to school and become a registered nurse. In 2012, he completed a bachelor’s degree at the MU Sinclair School of Nursing, then began working his way up from his role as a staff nurse.
Although he has become accustomed to consequential decision-making as his day-to-day obligation in nursing, he said the learning curve in being a council candidate is real.
“I’ve lived my professional life in 12-hour segments,” he said, “and now I’m expected to solve complex problems in a 32-second soundbite.”
Nonetheless, Bush is optimistic he can handle the challenges of City Council work. He said there is no higher level of stress than working in health care during a pandemic.
He is confident in his leadership skills as well. At his day job, he’s responsible for 54 beds on his floor and 15 staff members on his team.
“There’s a reason why for a time there’s a waiting list to get on my floor, on my shift,” he said with a smile.
An advocate for a lifetime
Bush had no local connections when he relocated to Columbia 17 years ago. Previously, he had worked in various industries and moved around multiple cities. Columbia might have been just one of those temporary stays, he thought.
Yet Columbia gave him a forever home. In 2008, he bought a house on Sexton Road with savings and $5,000 down-payment assistance from the city.
In 2015, he married his second wife, Iyesatu Kamara-Bush, now a registered respiratory therapist. They had a child together the next year. In 2019, he legally adopted his two older step-children. All of them attend Columbia Public Schools.
Bush now lives in a Fifth Ward home filled with his beloved art collection and stacks of his favorite plays and philosophy and sci-fi comedy books.
Throughout his campaign, he has expressed gratitude for the way the city and his neighbors have invested in him. He said it is time for him to give back to Columbia, where he believes important issues remain unsolved.
Columbia’s values empowered Bush to be his authentic self. Now he wants anyone coming here to be able to do the same.
Advocating for the sick and injured as a nurse, Bush said he sees healing patients as a “sacred duty.” His voice quavered a bit when he recounted a description of the beginning of civilization that often has been attributed to cultural anthropologist Margaret Mead.
“The first mark of civilization was a broken femur that had been healed. There was a group of people caring for a person who couldn’t care for themselves.”
“That’s the mark of civilization,” Bush said before taking a long pause. “That is my heart.”
He recalled when he and Waterman attended the March 6 council meeting, where family members and supporters of Quillan Jacobs, who was shot and killed by police officers in 2021, yelled his name in the Council Chambers.
When they later attended a forum hosted by the League of Women Voters at the Columbia Public Library, Waterman leaned over to Bush and said: “Are we really doing this so that we can be hollered at? It doesn’t seem worth it.”
“I’m used to people cursing me as I’m trying to save their life, and it’s worth it,” Bush replied.
Waterman later said he was only trying to make a joke.
Bush also gets stirred up when he recalls the story of Capt. Sully Sullenberger, the U.S. Airways pilot who in January 2009 guided a plane to an emergency water landing in New York City’s frigid Hudson River, saving 155 lives. It’s since been known as the “Miracle on the Hudson.”
Bush believes Sullenberger trained his entire life for that moment.
“I don’t think I’ve trained my whole life to be on City Council,” Bush said, “but I have absolutely trained my whole life to be an advocate.”
Toward that end, he wants to invest in people in the community who are more invisible and more vulnerable, and to contextualize their behaviors and experiences. He believes Columbia has potential to improve in that regard.
“He was able to talk to just anybody and create a feeling of being welcomed and inclusivity,” Tebbe said. “We could see in him that he had a genuine empathy for patients. He related very well to them.”
Bush attributed his strong sense of empathy to his late father, Allen, who would buy nutritional supplements with the intent to resell them to people at church, but he would always end up giving them away.
Growing up in southwest suburban Chicago, Bush remembered a time when his father discovered that a fellow church member needed to drive 20 minutes to a train station to commute to work in downtown Chicago. Bush overheard their conversation.
“I can give you a ride to the train station every day on one condition,” his father said. “You never offer to pay for gas.”
And the ride sharing went on for more than five years.
Bush decided to run for the City Council because he said Columbia needs someone who understands what it is to be an advocate and not put themselves first.
While giving a toast at her husband’s campaign kickoff, Kamara-Bush said his “superpower” is his ability to sense when someone is in a bad place and to be there for them.
“He’s the guy who shows up to help you move. He’s the guy who will show up to your house when you’re sick with a container of my homemade food,” Kamara-Bush said, eliciting a laugh from the audience. “He’s the guy who’s got time for, or just appears to listen, when you’ve had the worst day of your life.”
A husband and father
Bush smiles in admiration, raising his chin and gazing upward, whenever he mentions his wife, whether it’s during his conversation with the retirees or at any other campaign event.
When the couple heard that the city was accepting nominating petitions for the Fifth Ward council seat, Kamara-Bush told her husband: “I think I should run.”
Bush was excited about that idea. After all, his wife has three college degrees, and worked for the Missouri Division of Youth Services for 11 years. He called her “wicked smart.”
However, she worried that having a first name that is difficult to pronounce would make it hard to get elected. The couple had been talking with people and studying Fifth Ward issues together. One day she told her husband: “Maybe it should be you.”
Bush decided he’d go for it. He believes Columbia needs a voice like his. Plus, he had Kamara-Bush on his campaign team.
“I have a great senior adviser,” he said. “I have the best chief of staff.”
As the campaign has progressed, Kamara-Bush said her husband’s “outgoing and fearless nature” makes him the better candidate.
Bush is proud of his three children: a 17-year-old he called his “insightful musician and chef” with an encyclopedic knowledge of superhero movies and Russian composers; a 15-year-old who is his “dreamer and creator” and compulsive about following the rules and care-taking; and a 6-year-old whom Bush frequently takes to the park and who keeps his arms around his father’s waist when attending campaign events.
Bush referred to his late grandfather, Alger, when talking about people who have shaped his life. Alger Bush was a survivor of polio who depended on assistive devices. He built three businesses and provided numerous jobs in his community.
“My heart is with people that struggle; my heart is with my family; my heart is with people that are willing to tie our fates together,” Bush said in his campaign kickoff speech. “And I’ll make sure that the promise of Columbia will continue.”
A jewel in mid-Missouri
Bush is enthusiastic about inclusivity, companionship and community. His story is indicative of what Columbia can offer people, he said.
Public safety ranks first on his list of Fifth Ward priorities. While he and Waterman differ on policing issues, he doesn’t consider himself soft on public safety. While Waterman calls for hiring more police officers, Bush is more focused on police accountability.
Unlike nursing, where there are lots of checks and balances, Columbia’s Citizens Police Review Board doesn’t really have a say in disciplining officers, Bush said.
“What are (the reviewing citizens) going to do?” he asked, raising his voice a bit. “They can’t question anybody; they can’t find any facts; they can’t do their own investigation; they can’t even conduct an inquiry into it.”
Affordable housing is second on his list of major issues. There are vacant homes that could have families living in them, he said. Part of his vision for addressing the city’s housing challenge is “making sure that the people that are your neighbors are your neighbors, and not short-term rentals with people coming and going non-stop.”
The third priority is workforce development, Bush said, to attract good businesses to the Fifth Ward and to have good people working for them.
He envisions what’s next for his forever home:
“It’s a Columbia that we will recognize five months from now, five years from now, and five decades from now — as being a jewel that exists here in mid-Missouri.”