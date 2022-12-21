Better Elections, a group that unsuccessfully campaigned this year to get ranked choice voting on the ballot in Missouri, received nearly all of its funding from a single organization.
The committee filed to terminate its campaign on December 12.
Article IV, a Virginia-based company, gave Better Elections over $6.7 million. Filings from the Missouri Ethics Commission (MEC) showed that Better Elections raised a total of $6.8 million, according to the group's last filing in October.
The financial support illustrates how national groups become heavily involved in pushing political issues in individual states across the nation.
A ranked-choice voting system has voters rank a number of candidates on a single ballot in order of preference. The system has grown in favor and is used in some states as a way to allow voters to have a wider array of candidates to choose from.
"Whatever the top four candidates are out of the August primary would advance to November," said Sean Nicholson, a consultant with Better Elections Missouri. Nicholson is the principal of GPS Impact, a political organization that advocates for Democrats and progressive issues in states the group identified as "red states."
"Instead of having just two choices of two lukewarm choices," Nicholson said. "You'd have more than the four candidates in November. Then in (the general election), you can either vote for just one like you do now or you can write 1-2-3-4 with your order of preference."
If a candidate gets less than 50% of the vote, the candidate with the lowest percentage is eliminated and the second choice of their votes is distributed to the other candidates. This is repeated until a candidate reaches a majority. It eliminates the need for costly runoff elections.
Dave Roland is the treasurer of Better Elections, according to the MEC. He is also the co-founder of the Freedom Center of Missouri, a libertarian non-profit organization that does legal advocacy.
In May, Better Elections failed to meet the 160,000-signature requirement to get ranked choice voting on the November ballot. However, its October report indicated the campaign was still spending money as recently as December. While large expenditures by Article IV stopped in June, the organization still paid two separate payments of $375 to St. Louis resident Mike Pridmore for a service called "compliance" in November and December.
"Article IV supported this campaign and the campaign was grateful for that," Nicholson said.
Article IV, according to the Virginia State Corporation Commission, is a non-stock corporation registered in Alexandria, Virginia. The corporation's president is Seth London, who is listed as its sole employee. The company is registered as an entity of Cogency Global, Inc., a company that provides legal consultation and representation to other companies across the world.
The address listed for both London and Article IV is a UPS store in Alexandria.
London is the CEO of Ground Control Partners, a political firm that, "helps entrepreneurs and philanthropists achieve policy outcomes that strengthen our democracy," according to its website. He is also an investment advisor with Unite America, an organization that aims to "bridge the growing partisan divide" by working with people from across the political spectrum.
London previously worked for Revolution LLC, an investment firm founded by Steve Case, the founder of AOL, to empower investment in rural America. He also worked on several political campaigns including the 2008 Obama campaign.
London did not respond to multiple requests for comment by the Missourian.
Often in disbursements of more than $300,000 at a time, Article IV spent a total of $6,740,700 on the Better Elections campaign in Missouri since November 2021. In-kind donations to the organization totaled $2.5 million, the majority of which also came from Article IV.
In that same time span, Better Elections spent roughly $4.1 million. Most of that money went to Fieldworks, LLC, a Washington D.C.-based firm that specializes in "grassroots election work," for signature collection.
Better Elections spent $2,967,590 with Fieldworks since last November. In an addendum to its January quarterly filing, Better Elections listed another $601,746 that went to Fieldworks for signature collection.
It also reported that Article IV gave another in-kind contribution of $355,144 for signature collection from Fieldworks.