The Missourian solicited written answers to a set of questions from the four candidates for the Columbia City Council. Pat Fowler, Greg Pierson and Mark Anderson are seeking a three-year term representing the First Ward, while Matt Pitzer is running unopposed for a second term representing the Fifth Ward.
Here are their answers to the following question:
The city is seeking proposals from firms to conduct a performance audit of city finances. Do you support a performance audit and, if so, which areas of city finances do you think should be scrutinized first?
Pat Fowler: City Manager John Glascock has proposed starting with the Finance Department because the services they provide to the other departments are the central core of how we manage our city spending. Water & Light should be next because it generates the largest amount of revenue each month and has, reportedly, absorbed the costs of providing a wide range of services to the city's various departments for years. If we are truly interested in how we spend our city funds equitably, efficiently, economically and effectively, we can benefit from a rigorous performance audit and the scrutiny of our citizens at each milestone step. I joined the ongoing efforts to advocate for the performance audit in August 2018. Dedicated citizens continue to push for its effective undertaking and reporting of results.
Greg Pierson: Yes, I support a performance audit of the city. I believe that our city government should be as transparent as possible, and that starts with the ways our taxpayer funds are allocated. A performance audit would allow our city government to operate more efficiently as well as increase the confidence that citizens have in the work we are doing. While the upfront costs are significant, I believe the long-term benefits justify the decision to undergo a performance audit of the city. We should initially prioritize the departments that have had problems with transparency in the past and then ensure that the areas that account for the majority of discretionary spending are thoroughly scrutinized.
Mark Anderson: Yes, I support this, and I think that every department in the city needs to be looked at to see if there is any extra meat on the bone to look at where everything is at.
Matt Pitzer: Beginning with Water & Light is reasonable. Citizen confidence has been shaken in the city’s rate-setting process and ability to effectively deliver open, honest information about those utilities. A new director and a performance audit are good ways to begin to rebuild trust.