Candidates back public-private role on homelessness

Candidates for mayor and the Columbia City Council have embraced the city’s traditional approach to addressing homelessness through a public-private partnership, signaling a continuation of current short- and long-range efforts.
The candidates generally applauded efforts to provide greater access to the Wabash Bus Station for overnight and daytime warming, as well as a proposed path of using some federal ARPA COVID-19 relief funds to address homelessness. All pointed to a desire to address the lack of affordable housing in the community — seen as a root cause of the problem.
In recent years, the number of homeless people in Boone County has hovered around 225, according to annual Point in Time count that provide a snapshot of the status of individuals.
Advocates for the homeless note that the COVID-19 pandemic exacerbated economic inequalities. The count also does not include those staying with family and friends.
According to the Columbia/Boone County Department of Public Health and Human Services, root causes of homelessness include poverty, a lack of affordable housing, and inaccessibility to affordable healthcare.
About 47% of renters in Boone County face housing cost burdens, paying more than 30% of their income in rent based on 2013-2017 data from the Department of Housing and Urban Development.
Local nonprofit organizations take on the bulk of the need for homelessness services, with some funding and other resources from the city.
Columbia lacks a comprehensive homeless services center, but the city has signed a contract with the Columbia Housing Authority to provide planning services for such a facility. The services would bring different nonprofit groups under roof in what has been termed by homeless advocates as an “Opportunity Campus.”
Candidates for mayor and the council voiced support for these public-private partnerships in a forum hosted by KOMU, the Columbia Missourian and Vidwest Studios.
Fourth Ward candidate Erica Pefferman said that allocating city resources to aid agencies allows services to be managed by “the nonprofits that have the experience, the ability, the systems and processes in place to be able to do so efficiently and effectively.”
Third Ward incumbent Karl Skala and Fourth Ward candidate Nick Foster both praised the city for providing a facility for winter shelter Room at the Inn to stay open an additional three weeks. Skala told the Missourian that City Manager De’Carlon Seewood “did a tremendous job” by opening the coliseum at the Northeast Regional Park for the use of the nonprofit group.
Foster, who served as executive director of the nonprofit Voluntary Action Center for nine years, recognized the action as filling a gap in services beyond annual funding that the city provides to Room at the Inn.
“What that indicated was some initiative on the part of the city to meet the need that is immediate,” Foster said. “It says that there are immediate needs that can be met and the city can do that.”
Skala also supports raising the opening temperature of the Wabash warming center to 32 degrees.
The City Council has designated four categories — including addressing homelessness — for spending priorities for the first $12.5 million in ARPA funds. Advocates for the homeless have been vocal during this winter that needs for temporary warming shelters must be addressed now, rather than waiting for the several years it will take for the city to plan and execute a center using the ARPA funds.
Pefferman identified a need for a holistic approach to the issue and said she would like a mental health crisis center to accompany a homelessness services center. She said both projects would be worthy uses of federal American Rescue Plan Act funds.
“You can’t just solve homeless(ness) when people that are homeless often also fight addiction, also have mental health challenges,” she said.
Third Ward candidate Roy Lovelady called for the city to “have robust conversations” with service groups about the needs that they meet in the community. He added that the voices of unhoused people are missing from the conversation.
“We need to hear those voices,” Lovelady said. “So we need to make them feel comfortable in spaces so that they can trust and then give their true opinion about how to help them.”
Mayoral candidates also coalesced around the idea of public-private partnerships, with varying degrees of support for using ARPA funds to help support shelters and services for the homeless.
Tanya Heath stressed the need for these partnerships, suggesting that continuing on that path of general fund support for the nonprofits could allow the city to use the one-time ARPA funds for other needs.
“Columbia is a very compassionate place,” she said, “and yet the ARPA money could help so many water mains and electricity needs and all sorts of stuff for the whole city.”
Randy Minchew said an approach focused on individuals would be the best way to address the issue because the homeless do not have the same backgrounds or needs.
“We know some of those people, they could have emotional and mental disease issues. They don’t have insurance to get their medicine,” he said. “It’s not a cohort of people that are moving through time together. They all have their own story.”
David Seamon said the city should take a more proactive role in helping the homeless.
“The city’s responsibility is to coordinate that public-private partnership,” he said. “We have a responsibility to use our ARPA funding, in the way that it was designed, in the way that (council members) Pat Fowler and Ian Thomas put forth in their resolution.” That resolution called for the city to dedicate all ARPA funds to address systemic issues of poverty in the community.
Seamon also voiced support for opening the Wabash Bus Station as a warming center at 32 degrees in the winter and as needed as a cooling center in the summer. Seewood in January ordered the center to open when overnight temperatures were projected to reach 15 degrees, up from the previous standard of 9 degrees. He also opened the station for warming during the day.
Barbara Buffaloe also said she supports using ARPA funding to help nonprofits provide for the homeless.
“With (the ARPA funds), we can help do the seed funding for a center,” she said, “but that center will be operated by these social services groups coming together to provide the needs for those community members that are experiencing homelessness.”