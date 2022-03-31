A common theme at candidate forums this year has been questions about crime in Columbia and candidates’ stances on policing tactics.
Many candidates for mayor and City Council have similar stances on how to address policing and crime in the city, but they provide their differences in the details.
Mental health crisis response team
The mental health crisis response team was put on the 2021 budget by former City Manager John Glascock. The team was to consist of social workers and Columbia police officers who would work together as a unit to respond to mental health needs of Columbia’s citizens.
Steve Hollis, Human Services Manager for the city, said that no one has been hired for positions on that team.
“We have been advertising the supervisor position for this new program since October 2020, but we have been unable to fill it,” Hollis said in an email.
Karl Skala, the Third Ward incumbent seeking re-election, said the money has already been set aside, and the new collaboration with Burrell Heath, which is developing a mental health diversion capability, will aid in the recruitment of the team.
He noted that this response team was included in the first round of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds as part of the effort to address community violence.
“That fits with this program: sending out trained mental health providers in sometimes the place of the police officers, or sometimes in conjunction with police officers, depending on the circumstances,” Skala said.
Mayoral candidate Barbara Buffaloe said she is supportive of that partnership, noting that individuals responding to crisis situations need training.
Fourth Ward candidate Erica Pefferman said arrests can lead to the continuation of poverty, especially for those who are in crisis situations.
“If we have, you know, a mental health issue, if we have a substance abuse issue, if we have other things like that, that can be more dealt with (by) a mental health professional, then of course, I support that,” she said.
Nick Foster, candidate for the Fourth Ward City Council seat, said he has been interested in changing the way the city’s police force relates to its constituents.
“One of the things that we asked police officers to do far too much is to be mental health professionals for us,” Foster said.
Foster supports expanding the Columbia police force to hire and work with trained mental health professionals.
“I’ve been told more than once that the problem is that they’re not offering enough money to hire the kind of person they want with a master’s degree in social work,” he said.
Roy Lovelady, seeking the Third Ward City Council seat, pointed to an interaction he saw between police and a member of the community suffering from a mental health crisis.
“They came with guns drawn, but what he needed was somebody who could talk to him, who he could relate to and be talked down, but instead he was met with guns drawn,” Lovelady said.
Mayoral candidate Randy Minchew said he supports the “idea or mission” of reducing police interactions for those suffering mental health crisis.
“I look forward to meeting with the stakeholders who put the original Mental Health Crisis Response team plan together to see what we could do to actually see the plan develop,” Minchew said.
Traffic stop disparities
According to Columbia police vehicle stop data from 2021, 36% of vehicle stops in 2021 involved a Black resident of Columbia, while 59% involved a white resident.
Census data from 2020 showed that white people made up 76% of the Columbia population while Black people account for 11.1%. While only 8% of stops ended in arrests, 49% of people arrested after a vehicle stop were Black.
Lovelady and Skala both have mentioned police reform as important issues for their platform.
In a candidate forum in January, Lovelady said “uncomfortable conversations” needed to be had to properly address police violence in the city.
“We have to strive to dissociate racial bias from minor vehicle equipment violations,” Skala said. He described the progress the city has made so far as “insufficient.”
In another candidate forum, both Pefferman and Foster agreed there was work to be done with regard to racial disparities and traffic stops. Pefferman expressed interest in making police squads more diverse. Foster said the Columbia Police Department first had to address the lack of trust the Black community had for police before change could happen.
Mayoral candidate David Seamon focused on stops in downtown Columbia, noting that Black drivers only make up 3% of the drivers but make up 27% of the traffic stops.
Buffaloe pointed toward Columbia’s progressive stance on many issues, and how the policing efforts surrounding traffic stops do not reflect the community.
“As the supposedly most progressive city in Missouri, we are the most regressive when it comes to traffic stops, and what we need is accountability for that,” she said.
Minchew said this is a complicated issue because in places with higher crime, more police officers have to be present to reduce crime. He added that any traffic stops that are proven unwarranted are not acceptable, and he condemns them.
“There is no room for unconstitutional policing or biased policing,” Minchew said.
Police staffing
The Columbia Police Department has experienced staffing issues since the COVID-19 pandemic.
Pefferman, who is endorsed by Fraternal Order of Police Lodge #26, has highlighted police staffing shortages .
“Columbia has proven that a focus on community policing by good cops is the direction we want to go,” her campaign website states. “Unfortunately, our police department is severely understaffed and recruitment remains a major challenge.”
Buffaloe said the community violence issue in Columbia stems from a lack of police staff.
“We need to make sure that we have enough officers to do the job that we need, right? So that when you call 911, somebody responds,” Buffaloe said. “Right now, we’re so understaffed that we have police officers that are working 12-hour shifts.”
Minchew proposed making the Police Department a more appealing workplace in order to recruit better police officers.
Heath agreed that having the police force at full staff would help with crime.
“We need to make sure the police have what they need, which is training, equipment — the whole thing,” Heath said.
Skala said the staffing issues are the responsibility of the city manager, but he said he would like to see incentives for hiring officers.
Community policing
Skala noted that previously there was a community policing “pilot project” that reduced crime by 20%. This community policing effort was dismantled under the previous city manager and police chief when the conversation shifted to a citywide approach, Skala said.
Skala said he would like to see that effort reimposed but noted some difficulties with morale issues that might complicate things.
“The problem was that ... some of the police officers thought these new officers who work as community police officers ... they categorize them as the barbecue brigade,” Skala said.
Buffaloe said community policing is just good policing, and officers should feel inclined to help those in their community that need it most.
Seamon has tailored most of his responses to reflect the disparities in policing and violent crime on the Black community in Columbia.
This makes him hesitant to employ more officers, which is needed to do community policing, because he sees there is a culture of the department that does not treat Black residents fairly, Seamon said.
“I can’t add further officers to a department where this is the culture,” Seamon said.
Lovelady said he would make sure Columbia police have the resources to have community policing efforts, and that would help with poverty in the community.
“When you control poverty, you control crime,” Lovelady said.
Minchew said in order to have the community policing done the way Chief Geoff Jones wants it done, they have to consider staffing more.
“The police department is doing the best they can with limited staff,” Minchew said.
Foster also expressed support for police being more involved in their communities while acknowledging the racial disparities in policing and traffic stops.
“I’m a big fan of community policing,” Foster said. “I would like to learn more about how that actually rolls out. I’ve had conversations with police officers in our community who are taking the lead on that, and I’ve been impressed by the conversations I’ve had with them. It kind of coincides or intersects with mental health.”
Pefferman has made better funding and support of the police a core focus of her campaign.
“If you have more officers, then they’re able to do much more of that community-oriented policing,” she said. “Which means that they really get to know their neighborhoods.”