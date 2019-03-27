Candidates for the Columbia School Board talked about equity and diversity issues at a forum Tuesday evening hosted by the Columbia Chapter of the NAACP.
More than 40 people gathered at Second Missionary Baptist Church for a discussion with board candidates Jay Atkins, Della Streaty-Wilhoit and Blake Willoughby.
The forum also included Columbia mayoral candidates Brian Treece and Chris Kelly, and unopposed council candidates Karl Skala and Ian Thomas. The election is Tuesday.
Teacher diversity
Representatives of the NAACP asked how the board candidates would address increasing diversity leadership in the school system.
Streaty-Wilhoit said the district has unconscious racism that adds to an academic achievement gap.
"People will not come here when they see (the district) is not diverse," she said.
Willoughby talked about measures that are already in place to recruit young, non-white teachers who graduate from MU to come back to their home district.
Although Atkins agreed with Willoughby the program is good for students in that it brings back "homegrown teachers who look like them, talk like them, understand the environment that they came from," both candidates said it is more complex when it comes to creating a welcoming environment for diverse teachers.
"We really have to work at making sure that our environment is the most welcoming and inclusive and safe for all of our teachers and anyone who wants to come her and invest in educating our kids," Willoughby said. "We're losing teachers from other districts for higher pay and better benefits and we have to be competing in those ways."
Achievement gap
A main focus of the forum was the gap in academic achievement between white and non-white students. The candidates highlighted various aspects that contribute to gap locally, such as early childhood development, representation, transportation for students and addressing what they called the disciplinary gap.
Atkins said the board and the community need to engage with early childhood development.
"One of the problems with the achievement gap is that our underprivileged and minority students are coming to kindergarten five steps behind," Atkins said. "They're playing catchup from the beginning, and that's just a disadvantage we've got to fix."
Streaty-Wilhoit said she agreed with something Treece had said earlier in the evening about building a representative community and workforce.
"As the mayor said, we need people that look like our community," she said. "Our Columbia Public Schools are not looking like us. Our teachers are not looking like the community. They are looking like a white community. That is what we have to change."
Streaty-Wilhoit said transportation is a key factor in bridging the achievement gap by making sure every student has access to their education.
"There is absence in the schools because a lot of the children who are poor cannot make it to school unless they walk," she said.
Willoughby addressed a different component that he said widens the achievement gap. He said the district uses restorative practices, which involve communicating and understanding the behaviors students are experiencing and helping them address those behaviors in a productive way. However, he said there should be more focus on having kids in the classroom as much as possible.
"Not in ISS (in-school suspension) or OSS (out-of-school suspension) or homebound — because they are not getting the same kind of teaching that they would be getting in the classroom with their teacher or around their friends," he said.
"There is no doubt that it is an all hands on deck effort," Atkins said. "We have to do a better job of building partnerships within the community, within the city, within the NAACP."
The district's annual performance report, which was released at the end of January, highlighted areas of gains and shortcomings. According to district scorecard, Columbia Public Schools has fallen in every category in regards to the academic achievement gap.
