Democrat Doug Mann and Republican James Musgraves, the candidates vying to represent the Missouri House of Representatives’ 50th District, offer voters two different approaches to education policy.
The race is expected to be more competitive than in years past. Because of redistricting, the 50th has shrunk to include only Columbia’s southern city limits and adjacent portions of Boone County.
Mann is a civil rights attorney for Columbia law firm TGH Litigation LLC, and began his career teaching high school history and civics. Musgraves spent his entire career in the Navy, ascending to the rank of commander before retiring in 2019.
Each candidate has four pillars to his platform, but the only common issue is education — and each differs significantly from the other on approaches.
Missouri ranks last in the nation for average starting teacher pay and 47th for average teacher pay, and Mann and Musgraves both said teachers should be paid more.
Mann said education is his No. 1 issue, and his experience as a public school teacher in an underfunded school in Chicago partially inspired him to run for office. He said teaching showed him what issues teachers and students are dealing with, uniquely equipping him to address them.
Mann said the biggest issue Missouri public schools are facing is a lack of funding, which has led to teacher shortages and some schools pivoting to four-day school weeks to save money.
If elected, he said he would seek to modify the public school funding formula to increase the amount of state funding. Local funding is determined from property taxes, which the legislature has no control over, and federal funding is a relatively small part of the formula.
Mann said he hopes increasing funding will encourage schools to return to five-day weeks because students in four-day districts are losing valuable instructional time. He said increasing teachers’ pay would help balance out the stress of teaching.
“It’s also the stressors of the job that are pushing teachers away because if you’re getting paid poorly for a high stress position, you’re going to try to find a way out of that as soon as possible,” he said.
Musgraves said that if elected, he would seek guidance from teachers on what he could do as a legislator to make their jobs easier.
“Steve Jobs once said, ‘You don’t hire smart people so you can tell them what to do. You hire smart people so they can tell you what to do,’” Musgraves said. “Well, we’ve hired smart people already. We’ve hired the teachers. Now we need to go ask them, ‘What do you need?’”
Gary Ritter, dean of Saint Louis University’s School of Education, said schools are struggling to recruit and retain high-quality teachers. He said part of the issue is that the entire economy is dealing with a labor shortage.
He also said some of the friction is specific to schools. For the most part, Ritter said, teachers are paid according to a fixed salary schedule based on years of experience and degree attainment while other businesses have more latitude to adjust salaries. This means that a prospective teacher would likely not be able to negotiate for a higher salary and might turn to an industry where they could.
He also said Republican attacks on school curricula, such as book bans, might turn people away from becoming teachers because the attacks cause stress that people in other fields do not have to deal with. He said fear of school shootings also discourages people from pursuing teaching.
Musgraves said schools need to get “back to basics” and teach core subjects like math, science and English instead of “the woke agenda.”
“It’s when you ... get out of your swim lane there, and you start getting into these other personal agenda, political items that are floated around at school for whatever reason ... it doesn’t matter who’s doing it or what side of the aisle you come from. It doesn’t belong there,” he said.
Musgraves said parents have a right to know if their children are being taught something that clashes with their personal morals and beliefs. He said parents should be able to ask questions about their children’s curriculum and teachers should not have difficulty explaining why they are teaching it.
Mann said pressure from parents is weighing on teachers and driving them away from the profession. He added that Republicans are trying to capitalize on parents’ fear for political gain.
“I saw a tweet about a year ago that I thought was absolutely brilliant. It was, ‘If your 10-year-old is learning CRT (critical race theory), you should be really proud because your 10-year-old is in law school,’” Mann said. “Critical race theory is not being taught in schools. Kids are not being indoctrinated.”
Other issues
Musgraves said his top-line issue is the economy, which he said was also the top issue of the overwhelming majority of the voters he has spoken to. He said that because of inflation, people are paying more “just to exist.” He suggested three policies in this area: repealing Missouri’s gas tax increase, grocery tax and personal property tax.
Musgraves said he was also focused on improving Missouri’s infrastructure, particularly its stretch of Interstate 70, which he said is among the “least rehabilitated stretches” in the country. He said that if the federal government would direct Missouri taxpayers’ money back into Missouri roads, it would strengthen the state’s most important artery.
Musgraves said Missouri’s police forces are experiencing a shortage of police officers. He said “defund the police” rhetoric from Democrats is turning people away from becoming police officers. If elected, Musgraves said he would work closely with police departments to help serve their needs.
Mann said his legislative priorities include improving access to mental health care, protecting workers’ rights and fighting for reproductive rights.
Mann said his support for education would benefit the economy because education is a ladder that lifts people out of poverty and provides job skills.
Mann said the Missouri Department of Mental Health is facing a staffing crisis, which he said makes it harder for Missourians to access mental health care. He said that the state should put more funding into the department to help solve staffing issues.
The state Human Rights Commission also needs more funding, Mann said. Workers who want to file a case for employment discrimination must go through the commission, Mann said, but there is a backlog. Providing more funds would help cases move more quickly through the system and assist workers facing discrimination, he said.
Mann said he is a “staunch pro-choice candidate.” While abortion has become illegal in Missouri, he said lawmakers still need to protect access to contraception and in vitro fertilization.
Motivations for running
Mann said he grew up with a single mother who was very politically engaged and took him to political events, sparking his interest in politics. Originally from upstate New York, Mann taught high school in Chicago after graduating from Niagara University. He came to Columbia with his wife Adrienne about five years ago to attend the MU School of Law. Mann said he and his wife fell in love with Columbia and part of his reason for running is to give back to the community.
Mann said he decided to run for a state House seat in Missouri because he wanted to use his position as an economically stable white man to help improve the state.
“I live a pretty privileged life, and I don’t want to run back to (Illinois) when I can use the skills that I have, and the privilege and the voice that I have, to elevate (underprivileged) voices here and help to make Missouri the best that it possibly can be,” Mann said.
Musgraves grew up in St. Louis County and joined the Navy right out of high school. The Navy granted him an ROTC scholarship, which he used to study political science at MU. After college, he was selected for flight training and spent much of his career flying or teaching others to fly helicopters, as well as building and leading operational teams. He eventually became a commander.
Musgraves also assumed the role of executive director of the Naval Support Facility in the British overseas territory of Diego Garcia, an atoll in the Indian Ocean. He spent about a year there and managed 2,500 people and a budget of about $100 million.
He retired from the service in 2019. Musgraves said his discontent with President Joe Biden‘s performance in office inspired him to run for state representative.
“I can sit around and talk about it and do nothing,” Musgraves said, “but I felt like the time for passive observation was over and the time for active engagement was now.”
The 50th turns purple
Rep. Sara Walsh, R-Ashland, holds the seat, which has been a Republican stronghold for the last ten years. She is stepping down. Previously, the district also contained rural swaths of Boone, Cole, Cooper and Moniteau counties.
Greg Vonnahme, a political science professor at the University of Missouri-Kansas City who studies voting, said “competitive is the right way to think” about the 50th District this cycle due to the redistricting.
The 50th District was 65.7% Republican and 34.3% Democratic in 2010, according to the 2011 House Redistricting Plan. In 2020, Walsh won 62.4% of the vote over Democratic challenger Kari Chesney’s 37.6%.
The 2022 Final House Apportionment Plan shows that the 50th District partisan breakdown is now 53.79% Democratic and 42.83% Republican.