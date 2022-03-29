With the elections for mayor, council and school board approaching on Tuesday, campaigns across all races have begun spending more.
Randy Minchew continued to lead the mayoral race in funds raised since the last report, with $26,375. The funds came from 76 individual contributors. Barbara Buffaloe raised $21,479.50 in the same time span from 121 individual contributors.
The information comes from reports filed by campaigns and posted eight days before the election. This is the last report the Missouri Ethics Commission requires before the April 5 election.
Mayor’s Race
Minchew has raised a total of $82,856 since the start of the election period. While raising $26,375 this period, his campaign spent $30,675. Over $15,000 of those expenditures went to advertising. The campaign also spent $3,600 for a “meeting meal” at Big Daddy’s BBQ.
Buffaloe’s campaign spent $23,288 this period, slightly more than the $21,480 it raised during the same time. It spent $16,017 for “campaign fundraising” with the Dover Group along with $6,621 paid to Karlee Seek LLC for campaign management. To date, Buffaloe’s campaign has raised $64,747.
In this period, David Seamon raised $4,800 from 35 contributors and spent $695. The campaign spent $334 on flyers and $120 on Facebook ads. Seamon’s funds raised to date are $16,229.
Tanya Heath’s campaign raised $3,766 in this period. Heath provided a $3,000 loan to the campaign and nine contributors gave a total $745. The campaign spent $2,775 in the period, with $1,300 going to Adrienne Luther for designs. Heath has raised $5,036 to date for her campaign.
Third Ward
Roy Lovelady raised $905 in this most recent period, bringing the total raised to date to $7,230. Two donors gave $430 to the campaign. The remaining $475 came from donors who gave $100 or less and are not required to be identified. The campaign also spent $2,413 this period, with $1,684 for advertising going to Advantage Printing.
Karl Skala raised $724 in the same period. Three contributors gave $454 and the remaining $270 came from people who gave $100 or less. The campaign has raised a total of $8,044. This period, the campaign spent $4,796, including $2,000 for advertisements with Zimmer Radio Group and $1,926 for printing and mailing from ZippityPrint.
Fourth Ward
Nick Foster raised $9,330 this period. That represented more than he had raised overall prior to this period. The funds came from 55 individual contributions. The campaign has raised a total of $17,814. This period Foster’s campaign spent $8,380. It spent over $5,000 with various companies for printing, mailing and ads.
Erica Pefferman raised $8,079 in the most recent period and has raised a total of $22,079 since the inception of her campaign. The donations came from 24 individual contributions. Her campaign spent $10,720 this period. Notable contributions included $5,351 to Woogedy, LLC for a direct mail campaign and $4,000 for a digital campaign with Group C Digital.
School Board
Andrea Lisenby raised $12,180 this period. The report showed no prior funds raised before this period. The campaign listed 51 total contributors. The campaign spent $4,263 since the previous period with $2,412 going to the postal service for postage.
Adam Matthew Burks raised $6,880 this period from 41 contributors. To date, the campaign has raised $20,310. The campaign spent $12,257 this period. Around $3,000 was spent on signage, while $1,930 was spent on mailers. The campaign also listed $4,520 as postage for mailers.
Suzette Waters raised $4,075 this period. The campaign has raised a total of $8,565 since it began. The campaign’s contributions for this period came from 34 individual contributors. This period, it spent $3,728. UTS Promos received $1,330 from the campaign for signs. The campaign also spent $813 on advertising split between the Missourian and Cumulus Radio Station Group.
Blake Willoughby raised $1,620 in the same period. To date, the campaign has raised $3,425. This period, contributions came from 25 individuals. The campaign spent $1,755 this period and has spent $2,072 total. The largest of its most recent expenditures was $762 on campaign signs with SIGNS.COM.