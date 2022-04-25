Candidates lined up to run for 4th District despite redistricting uncertainty

The field is set in the race for Missouri's 4th Congressional District. The map isn't.
Ongoing disputes in the legislature over redistricting mean candidates still do not know the boundaries of the districts they hope to represent. Despite that, 10 candidates filed for the race.
The 4th District is currently represented by U.S. Rep. Vicky Hartzler, R-Harrisonville. Hartzler is not seeking reelection and is instead running for U.S. Senate. While the final map is not yet known — still to be determined by the state legislature or the courts — the 4th District is likely to remain significantly Republican. Only two members of other parties are running, one Democrat and one Libertarian.
The Missourian reached out to all the candidates in the race, to talk about their qualifications and priorities. Future stories will dig into important issues.
Rick Brattin, R-Harrisonville
Rick Brattin served four terms in the state House from 2010 to 2018. After a short hiatus from the legislature, Brattin was elected to represent District 31 in the Senate in 2020. Prior to those roles, Brattin served six years in the Marine Corps and, more recently, as auditor of Cass County.
Brattin pointed to his history co-founding the House conservative caucus as something which sets him apart from other candidates in the race.
"I saw that, yes, you can claim to be a Republican and say all the things, but it's when you get here, are you going to govern the way that you campaign?" Brattin said. "And that's one thing I know I can actually go and say, that I have done these things. And, you know, it's not a knock on anyone else."
Brattin said issues he has supported in the Missouri legislature, like the Second Amendment Preservation Act, tax cuts and pro-life legislation, would continue to be a part of his priorities in the U.S. House.
Brattin also described how his time in Congress might differ from Hartzler's, and how it might be similar.
"I'm probably a little more outspoken. And I'm a little more bold and kind of in your face on things," Brattin said, calling it a "personality difference."
He then said he would hope to continue her work on the U.S. Armed Services Committee and her advocacy for farmers.
"I know she's worked hard on protecting agriculture," Brattin said. "And that's one thing I would definitely work to do as well."
Sara Walsh, R-Ashland
Sara Walsh has represented District 50 in the state House since winning a special election in 2017. Prior to her election Walsh served in a number of roles, including as a staff member within the House and the state auditor's office. She is not seeking re-election to the House to instead run for Congress.
Walsh looks back to her past when explaining why she is running for Congress, saying it is one of the main things that sets her apart from other candidates.
"I come from incredibly humble beginnings," she said. "I never thought, when I was a child, I was going to get to run for state office, that I'd be a state representative. ... In America, you can live the American dream, and dreams can come true."
"So we see that the American dream that I lived is under attack in our nation ... making it harder and harder for folks to be able to come from humble beginnings to be able to get ahead in life," Walsh said.
Walsh said some of the most important issues she would focus on in Congress include reducing federal spending, combating inflation, protecting and increasing gun rights and pushing for pro-life legislation. She said those priorities can be seen from her time in the House through her support of the balanced budget amendment, Second Amendment Preservation Act and Born Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act.
Walsh's home in Ashland was cut out of the 4th District in a plan which passed the Senate last week, but the House rejected it.
Taylor Burks, R-Hartsburg
Taylor Burks is the only Republican to ever serve as Boone County Clerk, after being appointed to the position in 2017 by former Gov. Eric Greitens. Burks previously served three combat deployments in the U.S. Navy and remains a lieutenant commander in the Navy reserves.
"I'm running for Congress, because I deployed in 2020 as a part of our country's withdrawal process from Iraq and Syria, saw how our national security and our foreign policy was strong under President Trump, and then got home and recognized that we were headed in the wrong direction," Burks said.
Burks said he has experience from his time in the Navy which make him a unique candidate in the race, including managing supply chains. He said this gives him an important perspective on some of the supply chain issues facing the 4th District, and U.S. as a whole.
"I'm the only candidate for Congress in the country who's run an elections office, Burks said. "As we're concerned about national security, as we're concerned about elections, as we're concerned about supply chains, I'm the candidate that can talk about all of those with experience."
In addition to these issues, Burks said he supports pro-life legislation and the Second Amendment.
Generally he said he views many social issues as a "distraction."
Burks said he hopes to serve on the U.S. Armed Services Committee, continuing Hartzler's work there while bringing the perspective of a military veteran. He also said he hopes to bring more focus to his area of the state, specifically Columbia and Boone County.
"There are a lot of things that, you know, we haven't really had an opportunity to engage in with infrastructure, with higher education," Burks said. "These are things that I would go above and beyond on making sure that this community is represented in Congress."
Like Walsh, Burks' home in southern Boone County was also drawn out of the 4th District in the Senate-approved plan. Burks has previously said he would move into the district if he needed to.
William "Bill" Irwin, R-Harrisonville
Bill Irwin served in the Marine Corps and Navy for more than 33 years, including as a Navy SEAL. After retiring as a SEAL Captain, Irwin spent almost two decades in Lee's Summit law enforcement.
Irwin said the policies of President Joe Biden's administration have directly inspired him to run for Congress.
"The current administration is about to drive us off into an abyss," he said. "I can't sit on the bench and just watch this happen."
Irwin said his military experience has prepared him well to stand up for the people of the 4th District. He also said there are a number of things which set him apart from other candidates in the race.
"I'm not a politician. I'm not doing it because I love politics," he said. "The people that I'm running against, they're good people ... but I think they're confused."
At times, Irwin called for the country to come together and step aside from divisiveness. At other times in the interview, he called speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi "an idiot" and said the devil was influencing many aspects of politics, including the Democratic Party.
"It's gotten to the point where it's two sides. And if you say something one way, one side hates you, if you say something another, another side hates you," Irwin said. "If there's two sides and two generals, which general is which? And I would argue that the side that sows the hate and discord among the brethren, is Satan pulling the strings. The other side is the Lord Jesus Christ pulling the strings, you know. And it's two generals that are in a fight for the soul of America."
Mark Alford, R-Kansas City
Alford is a former longtime news anchor who worked at Fox 4 in Kansas City for 23 years. He was previously an anchor in Houston, Texas.
On his website, Alford, who refers to his supporters as "Alford's Army," said the tens of thousands of hours he spent on camera as a news anchor is proof of his "strong voice" which he will use to represent Missouri.
"Each district is due the strongest voice they can elect who represents their will and their beliefs," the website reads. "I am that strongest voice for the 4th Congressional District of the State of Missouri."
The website also lists a number of important issues, including "election integrity," "robust economy," "secure borders," "pro life" and "law enforcement."
The Missourian contacted Alford's staff, but he was unavailable for an interview.
Kalena Bruce, R-Stockton
Kalena Bruce is a farmer and certified public accountant. She is involved in a number of agriculture groups, including previously serving as president of her county Farm Bureau board. She currently serves on the board of the American Foundation for Agriculture.
A list of issues on her website includes "agriculture and infrastructure," "constitutional rights," "government spending," "socialism," "education," "national security" and "healthcare."
Bruce touts the "grit" she had when working with former President Donald Trump on tax cuts.
"I’ll take that same grit with me to Washington D.C. to Clean Up Congress," her website reads.
Bruce could not be reached for an interview.
Kyle Stonner LaBrue, R-Osage Beach
Kyle LaBrue was one of two candidates to file March 29, just hours before the deadline. On his campaign website, LaBrue cites his experience playing varsity football at Camdenton High School, as an Eagle Scout and as a missionary.
On the website, LaBrue lists five issues which he is focused on: the Second Amendment, pro-life causes, immigration, school choice and term limits for members of congress.
As for his philosophy if elected, LaBrue vows to "compromise on issues, not values."
LaBrue could not be reached for an interview.
Jim "Soupy" Campbell, R-Climax Springs
Soupy Campbell is a former St. Louis Blues player who played in the 1996 NHL All Star Game. He played the position of right wing for five NHL teams from 1993 to 2007.
Campbell could not be reached for an interview and does not currently have an official campaign website or social media accounts.
Jack Truman, D-Lamar
Jack Truman is the only Democrat in the race. He previously ran for the 4th District seat in 2016, losing the Democratic primary to Gordon Christiansen.
On his Facebook page, Truman said he is "not your typical Democrat."
"The Democratic party is nothing like it used to be," he said. "This is not the party of Kennedy, Roosevelt and Truman. I'm a liberal conservative. Not your 'Democrat' of today."
In a post from February, where Truman asked his followers whether he should run, he said a vote for him would be "a protest vote against the system."
Truman could not be reached for an interview.
Randy Langkraehr, L-Warrensburg
Randy Langkraehr, the only Libertarian candidate in the race, previously ran for the 4th District seat in 2014. He was defeated in the Libertarian primary by Herschel Young. Prior to that, he was the Libertarian candidate for the 5th District in 2012, coming in third place.
Langkraehr could not be reached for an interview and does not currently have an official campaign website or social media accounts.
In a statement after filing closed, Bill Slantz, chair of the Missouri Libertarian Party, released a statement regarding all of their candidates, including Langkraehr.
“The voters need to give up the notion of voting for the lesser of two evils and give Libertarians a chance," Slantz said.
Leah Vredenbregt from KOMU contributed to this story.