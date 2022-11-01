Candidates for Boone County state House seats squabbled over details of each other’s platforms at a candidate forum Tuesday afternoon.
The format of the forum hosted by the Columbia Chamber of Commerce simply asked them to give their legislative priorities and committee assignments they hope to receive. But they used their answers to attempt to distinguish themselves from each other.
District 44 Democratic candidate Dave Raithel emphasized the need for gun control.
“I am interested in joining David Tyson Smith, possibly, on further regulating AR-15s, and AK-47s. I confess I don’t know what to do about them, since they’re already out there. They should never be released, but they’re out there now.”
His opponent, incumbent Republican Cheri Toalson Reisch, said she would work to pass legislation from the previous session, focusing specifically on increasing funding for Missouri Task Force 1.
Reisch has served on the Elections and Elected Officials Committee for the past six years and has also served on the House Education Committee. Reisch said she hopes to continue to serve on both.
Raithel did not name a specific committee that he wants to sit on but highlighted the need to block additional tax cuts.
When asked about what issues she will advocate for, Democrat Kathy Steinhoff, who is unopposed in District 45, said she will prioritize education funding and limiting the number of guns.
Steinhoff said she would like to sit on the budget and education committees, citing her experience as a teacher.
“I am a math teacher. So I like numbers a lot,” she said. “I have been somebody who ... really dove into CPS (Columbia Public Schools) budget, and I was often speaking at board meetings about my opinions about how that budget was being worked.”
District 47 Democratic candidate Adrian Plank rebuffed his opponent, Republican John Martin, for his claims that Democrats want to defund the police.
“The only people that defund anything are Republicans,” he said. “Teachers, schools, arts, prescription drug programs, (they) kicked 100,000 kids off of Medicaid. It’s nonsense, they’re the party of defunding, let’s be real about the facts here.”
Martin emphasized the need to advocate for the needs of the agriculture industry.
“There’s lots of agriculture area and strong agriculture in District 47,” he said, adding he would “get involved to help with rural broadband and pushing that forward for our farmers and encouraging that.”
He also emphasized the need for business expansion and growth, citing the work REDI did facilitating the expansion of EquipmentShare as a positive for the community.
Plank cited the many negative ads about him when calling for getting the influence of money out of politics.
“The first bill I’m going to send is to reduce the influence of Super PACs,” Plank said. “Honestly, these tax cuts were from Super PACs, from the Koch brothers and Rex Sinquefield.”
Both candidates mentioned wanting appointments to educational and agricultural committees if elected. Martin mentioned wanting to work on committees that emphasize business development and job growth as well.
In the District 50 race, Republican James Musgraves highlighted that he, and many of the other candidates, would be freshman representatives and would not be likely to pass any bills or get top committee appointments in their first term.
Musgraves said he would prioritize cutting taxes and supporting education in office.
“I want to get rid of the 1.25% sales tax on groceries,” he said. “Inflation is killing our economy, it’s hurting our people.”
Democrat Douglas Mann said he would prioritize expanding funding for public education.
“We can be investing more in public education at the K-12 and university level,” Mann said. “But also, invest time into mental health to ensure that we have access to the crucial mental health services that are currently being severely underfunded.”
Musgraves said he would like to be appointed to the Budget, Education and Government Oversight committees. Mann, citing his experience as a former teacher, expressed interest in serving on an Education Committee. He also said he would like to lobby for better support for mental health.
Rep. David Tyson Smith, who is running unopposed in District 46, was unable to attend.
Presiding Commissioner
Presiding commissioner candidates Kip Kendrick and Connie Leipard agreed that spending the county’s COVID money responsibly is a priority.
They also agreed on needing more public input on the expenditure of that money.
“We need to make sure that the money is spent as a one-time expenditure,” Kendrick said. “We cannot prop up programs that are going to be unsustainable for the future unless they have good amount of backing and have plans that go along with them to show that they’re going to be sustainable for the future.”
Leipard emphasized the need to reach out to smaller communities in Boone County in addition to the city of Columbia.
”I believe that that is the first step we have to do: engage the public,” Leipard said, “the whole county, not just city of Columbia, because a lot of other smaller communities within the county that feel left out at this point in time.”
On the topic of the I-70/U.S. 63 interchange, Kendrick said that the county should take a similar approach to that of previous projects along I-70 by working cohesively with federal, state, and Columbia officials.
Leipard highlighted the need to seek input from those who would be most affected by any changes at the interchange.
“This is where the commission has to work together with all the other entities within the county: the utilities, the business owners that are along I-70,” she said.