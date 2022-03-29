The American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) was passed March 11, 2021, as a relief bill for Americans adversely affected by the pandemic.
Columbia was notified it would receive $25 million in these federal relief funds — half last year and half in 2022.
Both mayoral and council candidates have largely supported the city’s plan for how to allocate the funds. However, as election day nears, candidates’ past work in either the public or private sphere has informed their thinking about specific ways the money should be used.
The federal bill limited the money to three uses: pandemic responses and economic recovery, infrastructure projects and rebuilding state services, and recouping revenue loss.
After months of public debate over priorities for the spending, City Council last fall determined that it would use the first $12.5 million to address programs in four broad categories: a homeless resource center, a rapid access center for mental health resources, funding for a “process” to combat community violence and barrier-free workforce development programs.
The council said the remaining $12.5 million would be spent following a community outreach effort designed to elicit broad comment and support for additional uses of the funds.
Earlier this year, First Ward Council Member Pat Fowler proposed a resolution that would have revised those plans, directing use of 100% of ARPA funds on spending to “those disproportionately affected by the pandemic.” In proposing the change, she and council member Ian Thomas cited the 22% of Columbia residents who live at or below the poverty level and the 13,000 rental households that are “cost-burdened.” That proposed change failed on a 2-5 vote.
Fowler said the change was meant to put “a focus on structural inequality, racial inequality and disproportionate impacts.”
The makeup of the City Council will be different after the April 5 election, with either a new mayor and at least one new council member having votes to impact the spending of ARPA funds. Answers at public forums from the candidates have shown general agreement with the city’s ARPA plans but some specific interests that individual candidates favor.
Mayoral candidate Tanya Heath, an adjunct professor at the University of Missouri and the owner of a wellness center, spoke on directing funds toward infrastructure projects. “I think what we need to really do is look at the infrastructure again — the water pipes, the electricity.”
She cited her time canvassing where she spoke with two homeowners on the same street, one of which had previously had a water main break in their yard and another who was currently getting a water main break repaired.
Heath also touched on the importance of public opinion on the use of the funds, noting “we need to figure out ways to help everyone.”
David Seamon, a School Board member and former Marine seeking the mayor’s post, noted that he supported Fowler’s effort. He pointed out specific causes he would like to divert ARPA funds to like a permanent centralized shelter for the unhoused; and a 24-hour behavioral crisis center.
He also emphasized the importance of public input in the destination of the funds, saying that he was “much more interested in the public engagement process” and that he wanted “to ensure that it is diverse, that it is democratic, and that it is public.”
Randy Minchew, a Columbia businessperson and mayoral candidate, brought up the need to fund the mental health crisis center that was a part of the first tranche of ARPA funding. He said, “I think that (crisis center) would help us with some of our crime issues, because they could get the professional help they needed.”
Along with the crisis center he stressed the need to find “some kind of funding for our homeless folks” in the remaining ARPA funds.
Mayoral candidate Barbara Buffaloe recalled her time working in city government and expressed concern about the lack of funding that infrastructure had received in recent years. She brought up the importance of making the allocation process public saying “it’s just asking the public what they want and then also asking the city staff what they need.”
There have been few specific suggestions from the four council candidates, but each has laid out boundaries for what would be an appropriate use of funds to them.
Erica Pefferman, a candidate for Fourth Ward, said she knows how rare an opportunity like this is for the city. She mentioned she’d like to see a “sustainable” application of the funds. She used the former National Guard armory downtown as an example of a building that the community has found many uses for over the years.
“I very much want to see us use ARPA funds for things … that will be here for us for decades from now. So that whatever it is we invest our money in has a sustainable footprint that we can see,” she said.
Nick Foster, her opponent in the Fourth Ward, said he understands why this choice is so difficult for the council.
“Everybody wants to have a part of (the money), and everyone has strong feelings about how it can be used,” he said.
His focus would be on getting the funds to those who have struggled the most from the pandemic. This was a sentiment shared by Roy Lovelady, who’s running for the Third Ward council seat.
“There are inequities throughout the city of Columbia … due to COVID,” he said, “and that’s what the money is for.”
As the owner of a salon, Lovelady also recognized that small businesses have suffered throughout the pandemic. He didn’t have specific recommendations for the funds, but wanted to widen the conversation between the city and residents.
It’s unclear what this public outreach process for allocating the second tranche will look like. Karl Skala, the Third Ward incumbent, said that it will be a “golden opportunity” to invest in transformative projects.
“I don’t wanna get into the debate of ‘people versus projects,’ because I think there is sufficient funding to do both of those things,” he said.
During public comment sessions held over several months in 2021, residents were given an opportunity to speak with the council on their visions for ARPA funding. Many of these aligned with proposals the council and current candidates have endorsed, such as securing funding for a homeless shelter. A number of residents were in support of monetary relief for small businesses and hazard pay for essential workers. Unions representing police and fire department employees have been vocal in advocating for using some of the ARPA funds to provide “hazard back pay” to those employees who worked throughout the pandemic.
Heath, who launched her campaign after speaking with sanitation workers, has cited them as deserving of hazard pay if it is provided by the city. Others, such as former city employee Buffaloe, have said even more city employees are deserving of such payments.