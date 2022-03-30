Mayoral and City Council candidates offered their views Tuesday on how Columbia can be more inclusive at a forum hosted by the Columbia NAACP chapter.
The question, proposed by an audience member via index cards, specifically sought insight on how the city could be more welcoming for those who are non-white.
Mayoral candidate Barbara Buffaloe said that both the community and the city government itself can be more welcoming to new residents.
"The city of Columbia can lead by example," she said. "So this is in how our police are treating people. This is in how we're being welcoming within our organization when you come to sign up for utilities, being easy with people, and that takes training of our city staff."
Randy Minchew, also seeking the mayor's post, made the point that Columbia may seem less welcoming for those who cannot afford to take part in all the city has to offer.
"If you move to town and you don't have the wherewithal to participate in a lot of things that go on," he said, "I think the city might not appear as welcoming as it might be."
Minchew specifically mentioned that improving the city's public transit system would help empower residents to experience Columbia.
Both Roy Lovelady, candidate for Ward Three, and Nick Foster, running in Ward Four, said they believe that equitable allocation of city resources and having open conversations with residents would improve the experience of everyone, old and new residents alike.
Candidates were asked what they considered the urgent issues that Columbia faces.
David Seamon, running for mayor, said that crime is the main issue that he would like to see tackled — not just downtown crime, but crime all over Columbia.
"I'm talking about the crime that's taking place in marginalized Black and frankly forgotten communities in the city for decades," he said.
He said he favors specifically looking to get people from marginalized areas into jobs to reduce the crime rate all around. Seamon emphasized the need for recruiters to reach out and offer jobs with a fair, livable wage.
"If I can get you a job and a fair wage," he said, "it reduces the risk that you're going to go out and engage in risky behavior."
Minchew noted that poverty is one of the main issues that Columbia is facing right now.
Erica Pefferman, seeking the Ward Four council seat, said that affordable housing is the most urgent issue that Columbia faces, citing the high number of people who applied for assistance with the Columbia Housing Authority.
"There are 1,200 people on the waiting list for Section 8 housing with Columbia Housing Authority," she said. "There's nowhere for people to live."
"When people do not have secure housing, crime does go up," she added. "They can't keep their jobs ... We have to make sure that mamas and babies have a place to live so they can perform better in school and the family can do better."
Foster agreed that affordable housing is the main issue that Columbia faces right now. Lovelady said that access to essential resources, like public transportation and affordable housing, is important to help Columbia residents.
Another question focused on the stalled plans for the expansion and improvement of the Columbia power grid. The proposed expansion, originally labeled option A, would see the installation of new transmission lines along Providence Road, Grindstone Parkway, Nifong Boulevard, and Scott Boulevard.
Minchew said he thought that the plans should be brought back to City Council for discussion, saying that residents have been paying for the improvement but have not seen any changes.
"We raised the fee on everybody's utilities 3%, but we haven't provided anything different with that," he said. "So it's got to be put back on the table. It's the city council's and the mayor's job to evaluate that and make a decision."
Seamon and Buffaloe agreed with Minchew, with Buffaloe adding that grid resilience is increasingly important due to threats caused by climate change.
"By 2050, we will experience hotter days and hotter summers," she said. "With our already changing climate, we're going to be experiencing 50 days over 95 degrees, whereas right now, that is not what we're experiencing."
Heath said that the electrical grid poses a risk for the city, citing "nefarious international people trying to cut into the oil and gas industry as well as all kinds of electricity industry power structures."
Karl Skala, the incumbent in Ward Three, cited the change in council leadership for the tabling of the power grid expansion. Pefferman said that this issue has made her "livid."
"The City Council has committed malpractice," she said. "They have taken the money based on promises made to the city, and they did not follow through on that."
"And it's not just the power grid," she added. "We not only will have running blackouts this summer, but we'll also have to conserve our water because this (city water treatment) facility has been downgraded significantly because of additional deferred maintenance."
Foster generally agreed with the other candidates on the transmission issue. He added that with a new mayor and new council members, the issue can be brought back into the public forum.