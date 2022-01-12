The filing day to run for the offices of Columbia mayor and city council ended Tuesday, with no last-minute entries.

Openings on city council are for the Third and Fourth Ward. 

Those running for mayor include:

  • Randy Minchew
  • David Seamon
  • Barbara Buffaloe
  • Tanya Heath
  • Maria Oropallo

Third Ward council member Karl Skala will be running for reelection. He is running against Roy Lovelady. 

Ian Thomas represents the Fourth Ward on city council. He announced in early October that he would not be seeking reelection, according to previous Missourian reporting

Candidates seeking his position include Erica Pefferman and Nick Foster.  

Voting for mayor and city council will be a part of the municipal election April 5. 

