The City of Columbia has addressed aggressive goals to move toward relying on renewable energy, with some urging even quicker action.
Council and mayoral candidates in the April 5 city elections generally support the current goals, though some question if the city can meet them.
A key component of the city’s Climate Action and Adaptation Plan (CAAP) is to transition Columbia’s public utilities to 100% renewable energy by 2035.
Affordability and equity in implementing the CAAP goals are issues within the plan that candidates want to make sure remain priorities. All candidates have expressed the necessity of equity being at the forefront and ensuring that all of Columbia is brought up together with the plan implementation.
Among the mayoral candidates, David Seamon and Barbara Buffaloe strongly support the implementation and improvement of the goals of the CAAP.
Seamon said at a forum in late February that he believes that combating climate change is a big part of addressing other issues in Columbia right now.
“I think we need to be very clear-eyed about the nature of the challenges that we actually face,” he said. “Columbia does not work for everyone at the moment. And the way we handle the climate crisis is going to be a big part of that.”
Seamon also emphasized the need to change the timeline to better reflect the urgency of the issue.
“The overall goal of net zero (carbon emissions) by 2060 target is out of step with scientists,” he said. “It’s out of step with other cities, and it’s out of step with the current administration. At the very latest, our community net zero target should be 2050, and that’s at the latest.”
Buffaloe, the former sustainability manager who led the team that created the CAAP, said she is a very big supporter of the plan and hopes to see its implementation.
“I’d call attention to the beginning part of the plan where we talk about cross-cutting strategies,” she said, “because for the task force, the community members involved, and the staff involved, it was very important that this really meaningful plan would not be one of the plans that historically sits on the shelf of city offices.”
Buffaloe thinks that the goals laid out in the CAAP should be integrated into the considerations and decisions of every city department.
The goal of developing CAAP “was to think about all the city departments,” she said, “from planning to public works to our utilities to our parks, and to think about how they are incorporating the climate action goals, both building up our resilience as well as reducing greenhouse gas emissions, into how they operate.”
There is some concern among candidates that when renewable energy costs hit landlords, the cost will be put entirely on the tenants.
“I think we have to come up with some sort of solution where we can incentivize the owners of these rental properties to do the things that will help reduce the emissions, but also make it affordable for their tenants,” said mayoral candidate Tanya Heath.
When it comes to transitioning to renewable energy, Heath stressed the importance of building a strong grid that can support the change.
“If we do it so fast just to say that we’ve done it,” Heath said, “and then it does not help our people in a crisis, that is a bad decision.”
Heath cited the power outages last year in Texas, caused by a lack of weatherization of the power grid for winter weather, as an example of what Columbia should try to avoid.
“I would rather do it right and do it right the first time,” Heath said.
Buffaloe also supports working with property owners to improve energy efficiency in rental units to lower costs for residents.
“The one thing that I know from working for the city for the last 11 years is that it’s going to take a true partnership between those who maintain and own property within the city of Columbia, those who use the property and those who help people to benefit and to get into those homes,” Buffaloe said.
Randy Minchew said he thinks the goals outlined in CAAP will be difficult to achieve on the current timeline.
“I’ve read the CAAP, the goals that are set in there, and it’s hard to know if you can actually hit those goals,” Minchew said. “So I won’t, I wouldn’t be able to commit to say that we could do that, because it takes guts. There’s a lot of people that have to be committed to getting that done.”
Erica Pefferman, a Fourth Ward candidate, shared this sentiment, saying there should be an incentive for landlords to adopt the plan and that forcing their hand would not go over well. She said she is also aware that there may be some sort of trickle down to residents.
“Just because it’s 100% renewable energy does not mean it’s going to be cheaper for the city to buy or maintain or use,” she said, speaking of purchasing renewable energy on the grid. “Those costs get diffused down to people. ... They eventually will end up falling on the shoulders of the people who are least able to bear the brunt of it.”
Nick Foster, also running in Fourth Ward, proposed the idea of energy scoring to give potential tenants an idea of what the cost would be for the renewable energy. Equity is key to the issue for Foster, along with keeping things fair for residents.
Roy Lovelady, a candidate for the Third Ward council seat, has expressed his support for CAAP. However, he wants to make sure that cost to residents and equity for all are at the center of the conversation.
Karl Skala, the Third Ward incumbent seeking reelection, said that he agrees that equity should be at the center of the conversation when it comes to CAAP and that the City Council needs to keep moving forward on the plan.
At a League of Women Voters forum in late March, council candidates also discussed the expansion of local transmission lines, which was approved by the City Council in July 2013 but stalled by a later council in 2016.
Some candidates who support the planned expansion were frustrated with the lack of progress. Pefferman referred to the roadblocks as a “malpractice by City Council.”
Skala said he supports resuming the project, while his challenger, Roy Lovelady, said he would seek community input on the project.