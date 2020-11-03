Dwayne Carey defeated Charlie Blair, his first opponent in 16 years, to win his fifth four-year term as Boone County sheriff Tuesday.
Carey, a Democrat, won with 57,270 votes, or 66.9%, to Blair’s 28,396 votes, or 33.1%.
First elected in 2004 after defeating two Democrats in a primary and a Republican in that year’s general election, Carey had faced no challengers until Blair filed his candidacy in March.
Carey told the Missourian he would be watching results from home.
He was unavailable for comment Tuesday night.
Carey focused his campaign on his slogan: “’Carey’ on the progress,” which is as simple as it sounds. He wants to keep focusing on the successes he’s had as sheriff for 16 years.
He’s especially proud of two accreditations the Sheriff’s Department has seen in the past two years.
The Boone County Jail was accredited through the National Institute for Jail Operations in 2019, and the department became accredited through the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies, according to previous Missourian reporting.
Blair attended the Republican watch party at Stoney Creek Inn on election night.
He contributed $40,000 to his campaign, which was almost entirely self-funded.
Reached at home after final results came out, Blair called the campaign “a learning experience.”
“Unfortunately it didn’t work. I’m disappointed, I’m not upset or angry, just disappointed,” Blair said. “I’m just hoping my opponent looks at this as a wake-up call — that there are a lot of voters who are disappointed in the Sheriff’s Department as far as earning their votes.”
Meanwhile, three unopposed Democrats also won four-year terms.
Kenny Mohr will be the new Boone County assessor, replacing Tom Schauwecker, but he won’t be sworn in until September.
Sonja Boone won a second term as public administrator, and Tom Darrough won a third term as county collector. They will be sworn in Jan. 1.