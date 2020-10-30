Boone County Sheriff Dwayne Carey’s campaign slogan is simple. It’s exactly what he wants to do after 15 years in his job: “‘Carey’ on the progress.”
Carey, a Democrat, is running for his fifth four-year term, and he has an opponent, Republican Sheriff’s Deputy Charles Blair, for the first time since 2004.
Carey’s campaign is hinged on the idea of staying on track and continuing to build on his accomplishments.
He’s proud of the work he’s done so far. Over the past two years, Carey and his staff have successfully completed two accreditations, one for the county jail and the other for the Sheriff’s Department as a whole. He’s also created several new task forces and a canine training program.
Looking forward, he wants more deputies and a new training center. He’s spent years pushing for both already. There’s also upkeep to be done on his previous accomplishments.
‘Best of the best’
The accreditations in particular were difficult to achieve and will require continued effort to keep up. The jail was accredited through the National Institute for Jail Operations, and the department became accredited through the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies.
It means both are in the “best of the best club,” as Carey put it. In fact, the Boone County Jail is the only NIJO-accredited jail in Missouri and in the Eighth U.S. Circuit Court, which spans seven states.
Former Boone County sheriff’s detective Tom O’Sullivan called the accreditations a “feather in Dwayne’s cap.” He said it was great to see the Sheriff’s Department earn such an honor.
“I was (at the Sheriff’s Department) 31 years, and I always felt we were always striving to get better,” O’Sullivan said. “This is kind of the icing on the cake.”
The process required the department to review its policies and practices and change them to meet each organization’s standards, sometimes to the point of complete upheaval. It was so intensive, Carey had an employee whose only job was to read and implement the guidelines.
In the end, though, Carey said it was worth it. On the technical side, being accredited will likely put Boone County at the front of the line for federal funding and decrease the department’s likelihood of liabilities.
“For us to be in that club is a big deal for us, not only for the department but I think for the community as well,” Carey said. “Knowing that we have the rating that we do, and we do it the right way, I would think the community would be thrilled to death about that also.”
This helps put the department one step — or, more specifically, five years — ahead of others, he said. For example, the Boone County Sheriff’s Department banned chokeholds, in all situations besides lethal force, years ago, long before this summer when the practice came under national scrutiny.
National and local issuesThis summer also brought pushback against law enforcement in general, with national calls to defund the police. Carey said the county’s progressive policies mean some of the national criticism of law enforcement doesn’t necessarily apply here.
“Especially with an agency like ours that is CALEA-accredited and NIJO-accredited, we just don’t have those issues,” he said. “So why would someone stereotype us or lump us into something that happened in Minneapolis or Portland or New Orleans? I can’t control what is happening in those other areas of the country, but what I can control is what the members of this department do, and we just don’t have that kind of thing.”
Carey doesn’t think he would ever have a deputy use excessive force unless their life was threatened. If that happened otherwise, he said, the officer would be fired the next day.
His department has, however, been criticized by groups like Race Matter, Friends for racial disparities in traffic stops and arrests. It’s a little under 4½ times more likely to pull over a Black driver than a white driver, according to the 2019 Attorney General’s Office Vehicle Stops Report. It’s also more likely for a stop involving a Black driver to result in an arrest.
Carey said those numbers aren’t truly reflective of the work his department does. He’d like to break down the data to show the time and place of each stop so the public can better understand the minutiae of it.
The department has a larger presence in areas with higher crime rates, he said, which tend to overlap with areas with higher minority populations. That leads to his officers stopping more Black people, he said. He added that it’s often hard to tell the race of a driver from the patrol car, so he doesn’t believe any disparity is intentional.
His department has also faced criticism for crowding in the jail. There are times when detainees have had to move to jails in other areas because Boone County’s is full or they have waited months for a trial.
Carey said one of his biggest challenges has been the managerial and technical problems caused by the crowding, but he emphasized that he has no control over when trials happen. Getting people out of jail in a timely manner, he said, is up to the courts. His team is just responsible for enforcing the law and taking care of the detainees.
Another challenge Carey has faced is the question of community policing, which involves putting officers in positions where they can become more familiar with the people they’re charged with policing and protecting. Carey said his officers do a version of that, even if it’s not necessarily walking the blocks.
“Now, do we meet the textbook definition of (community-oriented policing)? Maybe not,” he said. “But it’s the way you treat people, the way you interact with people. I mean, we build rapport with people in our community every day doing problem-oriented policing or intelligence-led policing.”
Treat everyone like your mother
The way his officers interact with people is a big deal for Carey. He has a rule: Treat everyone like you’d want your mother to be treated.
It’s a rule he takes to heart, especially when it comes to his department. He’s spent more than 30 years working for the Sheriff’s Department, starting with an internship in the jail during his senior year at Columbia College. He’s worked with a lot of the same people throughout that time, and he’s formed strong bonds with his colleagues.
“I’m sincere when I consider this to be my second family,” he said.
As a former football and softball coach, he said he tends to view the department more as a team than an office. After working with Carey for years, O’Sullivan described it the same way.
“I don’t think anybody would say they work for Dwayne; we work with Dwayne,” O’Sullivan said. “I think he sees the Sheriff’s Department as a team, and everybody plays a different position. He’s the head coach of the team.”
Because of that, Carey tends to be humble, distributing the credit for accomplishments across the department, O’Sullivan said. He’s also a “man of high character, integrity, professionalism.”
“Any positive adjective you want to think of would probably apply to Dwayne,” O’Sullivan said.
That includes being a family man, O’Sullivan added. Carey has twin sons and a daughter, all of whom are in their 20s. He loves to hunt with his sons, just like he used to do with his own dad. A mounted pheasant sits behind him in his office, alongside a “buck stops here” sign.
His job as sheriff, plus the criminal justice online evening classes he teaches at Columbia College, keeps him busy. Add on campaigning, and Carey said he’s had little time to himself lately. That’s not to say he doesn’t enjoy the work, though. He’s especially enjoyed the opportunity to talk to voters this year.
“It’s fun and exciting,” he said. “I’ve met a lot of people that I didn’t know, and I know a lot of people in this community, but you still don’t know everybody.”
All the feedback he’s received has been positive, he said. Although his department has faced criticism over the years, the abundance of supportive comments on his campaign Facebook page are a testament to his continued popularity.
What this election comes down to for him is experience, and with 15 years as sheriff and 31 years in the department total, he has no shortage of that.
“Here’s the deal: There’s one candidate in this race that has front-line supervisor experience, that has personnel and management experience, has executive experience, has jail management experience, has budget preparation and management experience. And that’s the guy you’re talking to today,” Carey said. “All of those things I’ve been doing for years, and I do it well, so that’s what I bring to the table.”
Here, he brought up his slogan.
“Basically what our little mantra is for the campaign is, ‘We’re just going to ‘Carey,’” he paused to make the pun clear, “on the progress.”