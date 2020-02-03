FORT MADISON, Iowa — Elizabeth Critz is a volunteer at Joe Biden’s local campaign office.
The Democratic presidential candidate’s headquarters is in an old storefront in a downtown that doesn’t look like it’s changed much since the ‘60s. The entrance to the Biden headquarters is plastered with Joe Biden posters, as well as one with “Mamba mentality” scrawled on it in recognition of Kobe Bryant.
After months in the spotlight, this town of just over 10,000 was preparing Monday as the caucuses finally arrived. Critz recently moved here from San Diego and enjoys the national attention.
For Critz, being in a state where voters have a say in the early electoral process matters.
“As a Californian ... we have been just about dead last,” she said.
The headquarters were mostly vacant Monday — a few posters on beige walls, a few tables pushed up against them — but Critz is animated. She is a precinct captain for Biden, and was preparing to speak on his behalf at her caucus Monday night.
As a different Biden precinct captain walked in, they reflected on a conference call that had taken place in the previous hour with Biden and the thousand or so sharing their position throughout the state. While slightly frantic, Critz seemed to be embracing her first experience with this unusual form of candidate selection.
“I am feeling very overwhelmed. It’s like, I need to give a speech, I need to wrangle people,” she said. “I am not necessarily the most ‘Hi! Be on my team!’ kind of cheerleader person, but I’m going to try and find it because I think it is that important.”
“I’m willing to go through quite a bit of discomfort and a steep learning curve in order to do what I think is right for my country,” she said.
Kelsie Doherty works in a hair salon called Stag in Fort Madison’s quaint downtown. She said she tries not to get involved.
“I don’t want to upset one of my clients,” she said. “You know, they have different opinions, so I try not to be opinionated. I don’t want to offend someone, because you can get some pretty heated discussions in a hair salon.”
She eventually concedes her lack of involvement is due to her support for President Donald Trump. With his nomination all but guaranteed, she’s free to take a backseat during the process.
Anastasia Lozano-Garcia runs a local bakery and proudly touts a Bernie Sanders sticker on her shoulder. She said she loves the process, getting to effect change in a meaningful way.
“Being in Iowa it is very unique; you’re the first in the nation,” she said. “It feels special. And for someone like me who likes politics, it gives you that little giddy feeling.”
But even she concedes she’s looking forward to a reprieve from the canvassers and campaign callers.
“One of my friends said something like ‘Oh, I’m trying to rock my son to sleep, it’s 8:45, and I get a call, I’m so annoyed.’ I get it. It’s annoying,” Lozano-Garcia said. “But for me, it’s still kind of exciting.”
Supervising editor is Mark Horvit, horvitm@missouri.edu.