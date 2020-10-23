The race for Division IV circuit judge in Boone and Callaway counties will be competitive if the campaign finance reports filed last week by Republican incumbent Josh Devine and Democratic challenger Andy Hirth are any indication.
At first glance, it also appears the two candidates for Boone County sheriff — incumbent Democrat Dwayne Carey and Republican opponent Charlie Blair — have raised and spent substantial sums. Blair, however, has financed almost his entire campaign on his own.
Circuit Judge
Hirth had a slight lead in fundraising, according to the quarterly campaign finance reports he and Devine filed last week. Hirth reported raising a total of $81,682 for his campaign, including $25,046 since the last time he filed. His most recent report indicated he had $35,403 left to spend.
Meanwhile, Devine’s committee reported raising $76,221, including $23,509 since the last time he filed. He had $60,631 left.
Both candidates have received significant amounts of money from attorneys.
Devine’s campaign treasurer, Bob Bailey, said “it’s been a really fruitful fundraising campaign.”
Bailey said the committee is pleased with the outpouring of support, especially from those who donated smaller amounts. He added that Devine has mounted a strong campaign online through Facebook and Instagram.
“I think that he has done a very effective job of meeting the voters, so I think that we’re in a very strong position in both Boone and Callaway,” he said.
The two counties form the 13th Judicial Circuit.
Bailey said the bigger gifts show how popular Devine has been as a judge and how effective he can be. Devine has previously served as an associate circuit judge and was appointed to the Division IV position by Gov. Mike Parson after Jodie Asel retired.
Bailey also pointed to Devine’s legal acumen, his respect for citizens, his willingness to listen and his ability to decide cases judiciously as reasons for the support he has gained.
The Missourian called several of Devine’s supporters for comment, but only his aunt Charlotte Jungquist of Jamestown, New York, agreed to talk. She reminisced about family gatherings as she explained why she and her husband, Calvin Jungquist, donated $500 to her nephew’s campaign.
“I know he’s excellent at it, and he has the full support of his family, that’s for sure,” Jungquist said. “We’re his greatest supporters and cheerleaders, from afar.”
Jungquist said Devine is “always the organizer, the peacemaker.”
“He believes in listening to the whole story, which is a really good quality,” Jungquist said. “You have to listen to the whole story to make the right decision. He strives for that.”
Attorney Tim Riemann contributed $1,000 to Hirth’s campaign. He said he met Hirth in 2006, when both were judicial clerks for U.S. District Judge Nanette Laughery.
Riemann recalled being blown away by Hirth’s professionalism and his empathy toward his litigants and his fellow co-workers. He said it was an easy decision to contribute when he learned Hirth was running for the bench.
“Andy is one of the most inherently decent people I have ever met,” Riemann said. “There is no possible way someone is going to walk out of Andy Hirth’s courtroom feeling like they have been treated unfairly.”
Another notable contributor is Chris Kelly, himself a former associate circuit judge, state representative and county clerk. Kelly also is married to Laughrey.
Kelly gave $500 to Hirth’s campaign. He said he’s watched Hirth win notable legal victories as an attorney for the state and in private practice.
“He really understands the legal system in the state of Missouri,” Kelly said. “He also demonstrates empathy with ordinary people. I think those are important qualities to have as a judge.”
Boone County Sheriff
Campaign finance reports show Carey, who is facing his first opponent since first being elected sheriff in 2004, has raised a total of $55,962 for his campaign. Although his quarterly report listed only $1,004, it did not include the $54,958 he reported to the ethics commission Sept. 2, 30 days after the August primary election. Carey had no primary opponent.
Carey reported spending $45,024 in the third quarter. He had $558 left.
Blair, a Columbia resident and sheriff’s deputy, reported contributing a total of $30,100 to his own campaign and collecting one $50 donation. On Oct. 19, Blair reported to the ethics commission that he had given his campaign another $10,000.