Municipal and School Board elections — and a vote on a school bond issue — are being held Tuesday in Columbia.

Polls will be open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. The number of polling locations has decreased, from 45 locations last year to 38 this year. For information on your polling place and sample ballot, go to the Boone County Clerk’s website at www.showmeboone.com.

There are three options for presenting identification at the polls. Information from the Boone County Clerk’s Office about the identification needed can be found on its website.

The elections were delayed by Gov. Mike Parson because of COVID-19 concerns.

County Clerk Brianna Lennon noted some changes voters are likely to encounter at polling places Tuesday:

  • Voting booths will be spaced out according to COVID-19 social distancing guidelines.
  • Poll workers will be wearing masks and have been trained on cleaning and disinfecting the voting booths.
  • Plexiglass barriers will separate the voters from the election judges.

For an overview on candidates and their positions on issues, refer to the Missourian voter guide.

Those who have requested absentee ballots have until 7 p.m. Tuesday to turn them in to the county clerk’s office.

