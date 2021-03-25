The Missourian solicited written answers to a set of nine questions from the six candidates for the Columbia City Council.
Bill Weitkemper, Jim Meyer and Andrea Waner are seeking a three-year term representing the Second Ward, while incumbent Betsy Peters and challengers Randy Minchew and Philip Merriman are competing to represent the Sixth Ward. The election is April 6.
Here are the candidates' answers to the following question:
What strategies do you believe city government can employ to address homelessness in the community?
Weitkemper: The city should make it mandatory for any "homeless" person arrested or taken to a hospital to be evaluated by a trained professional counselor employed by the Columbia/Boone County Department of Public Health and Human Services. The city counselor should then schedule counseling sessions with the homeless individual to determine what, if any, assistance or counseling the person needs to help them become a more productive citizen of the community. Many of the homeless were abused as children and have since developed substance addictions. With the right help, many of Columbia’s homeless can become productive citizens. The homeless, and oftentimes the families of the homeless, depend on the city, working with the community, to provide the two things that many Columbia residents take for granted, like a warm, secure place to sleep at night and a warm meal to start and end their day.
Meyer: Homelessness generally has three components: people who are temporarily homeless while getting back on their feet, people living dysfunctionally due to drug addiction and people living dysfunctionally due to untreated mental illness. A housing-first strategy is ineffective because it does not diagnose the underlying problems accurately. The second and third groups create most of the problems and result in many police calls. A person suffering from drug addiction or mental illness must first have a desire to change and then a set of long-term, intensely personal relationships with therapists, counselors, mentors, etc. to assist them to change. City government has little capability in this area. What the city could do would be to provide people trained in mental health disciplines to assist the police when they intervene with such a person and case managers who could foster access to the various private organizations that work in this area.
Waner: Homelessness is a problem that has many different layers. The city is best positioned to help those who are homeless because of a work or transportation crisis. Keeping people in their homes is always cheaper and easier than trying to re-house them after an eviction. We should work to make temporary assistance with rent payments available and expand transportation options. Additionally, expanding the supply of supportive and affordable housing should be a primary concern when looking at new housing stock development requests. For those who are experiencing chronic homelessness, we need to encourage services that are focused on treating everyone with dignity and respect rather than on arbitrary qualification criteria. Columbia may not have the budget to implement large-scale re-housing plans, but we can use what we have to treat people with kindness and make it easier for them to reach out when they need help.
Peters: Caring for the homeless population is an important but challenging effort with no perfect solutions. There is a system in place that currently works with persons experiencing unsheltered homelessness. Using the most recent point-in-time count, the city of Columbia and organizations like Turning Point, Salvation Army, Room at the Inn and others have prioritized individuals who need additional care based on their acuity, unmet needs, motivation, ability and desire to receive help. The small population of unsheltered persons that cannot be admitted to existing shelters have serious and complex mental health issues. I continue to support a solution that is clinically appropriate, well organized and sustainable. We need to look at best practices to support this population. We need to get all the parties involved at the table to address this problem. It is a community problem, and with the help of the entire community, we can address it.
Minchew: The city is never going to be as good as local nonprofits at dealing with the issues facing some of our citizens. Our existing community organizations will do a better job at solving the problems because they are on the front lines every day. The city can provide oversight with regard to finances that come from city funding to ensure resources are properly allocated.
Merriman: Columbia is not New York or Los Angeles. Our homeless population is not tens or hundreds of thousands of people. If you work with the local organizations that regularly interact with this demographic, you learn that the total number is so small that the best approach is to let private outreach organizations handle this.
Missourian reporters Dylan Schwartz, Anna Ortega, Paul Schloesser, Charlie Drape, Alexandria Wells and Kelsy Armstrong helped gather candidate responses to the Missourian questionnaire.