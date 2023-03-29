The three candidates for seats on the Columbia City Council addressed questions about local governance, utility rates, diversity and more during a forum held by Columbia’s chapter of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People on Tuesday night.

Nick Knoth is unopposed for election to the First Ward seat, while Don Waterman and Gregg Bush are competing for the Fifth Ward seat.

