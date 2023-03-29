The three candidates for seats on the Columbia City Council addressed questions about local governance, utility rates, diversity and more during a forum held by Columbia’s chapter of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People on Tuesday night.
Nick Knoth is unopposed for election to the First Ward seat, while Don Waterman and Gregg Bush are competing for the Fifth Ward seat.
Holding leadership accountable
Pamela Hardin of the NAACP asked the candidates whether they support city leadership, specifically City Manager De’Carlon Seewood, Police Chief Geoff Jones and Fire Chief Clayton Farr, Jr.
Bush said that while he wants to believe the best, some hard questions need to be asked about the city’s unelected leaders.
“I want to trust but verify,” Bush said. “(The council members) are the ones that are going to hold them to account when they don’t live up to Columbia’s values.”
Waterman said he thinks city leaders’ performance is fine.
“I think that they are doing a good job,” Waterman said. “At this point, I have no reason to question it.”
Knoth said he has “no doubt in the good faith in which our leadership operates.” Still, he said, “everybody’s better off for accountability, and transparency comes along with that.”
Energy bills
A consultant for the city worked with the Water and Light Advisory Board and city staff to propose a new electric utility rate structure that would increase monthly bills for all customers and eliminate incentives to use less power.
Hardin asked the candidates if they would support charging the largest commercial users more rather than taxing “average people.”
All three candidates said they support charging people for their fair share of energy use.
Knoth said the topic had been politicized and overcomplicated in the past, which has benefited some more than others.
"You should be rewarded with a low bill by using less of our utility," Knoth said, "and you should be likewise rewarded with a high bill for using more of our utility system."
Bush called the proposed new rate structure "absolutely 100% regressive," adding that flat rates that don't reward conservation punish people who have the least.
Waterman said that while he supports the concept of "use more, pay more; use less, pay less," he also favors adopting the new proposal because of the city's time and effort put into it.
“I think that’s a step towards valuing the city’s employees and demonstrating that we do value them and their opinions and their work,” Waterman said.
Supporting diversity
The three candidates talked about their definitions of diversity.
Waterman defined diversity as including everybody no matter their race and beliefs, as well as incorporating a variety of voices to make decisions that benefit Columbia as a whole.
Bush said diversity is about representation and access to public space. He emphasized that everyone should be welcomed into the community and be allowed to be their most authentic self.
Knoth said elected officials must guard against being only periodically conscious of how diversity impacts policymaking and initiatives — “when something comes up, when it suits us, when it’s a hot topic.”
Engaging those with different opinions
The candidates talked about how their skill sets would enable them to work with people with differing opinions.
Bush said having a theater arts degree allows him to “produce a common vision with a bunch of creative people together” and to make sure “they all start rowing in the same direction.”
Bush also has a nursing degree, which he said taught him not to be self-centered, but to be an advocate for people.
Bush added, however, that “you can’t stand on both sides of an issue. Sometimes we actually have to take a stand, and that is what our backbone is, and that’s what our values are.”
Waterman highlighted his 24 years of military service, where he worked with people of “a lot of different races, ethnicities, nationalities” and visited “a lot of different countries.”
While his military experience includes a “hierarchical structure, orders and so on,” Waterman said it still taught him cooperation.
Waterman has a mental health degree, which trained him to be a good listener.
“Ninety percent of the mental health counseling is listening,” Waterman said. “Listening to the client, hearing what they’re saying, interpreting what they’re saying and using that to work with them.”
Knoth said he is capable of collaborating with people in common causes given his "unique combination of professional and personal experiences."
Professionally, he started out his career working in government at both state and federal levels, Knoth said, which gave him first-person understanding about how the government works and how it doesn't.
On the personal side, Knoth said he grew up impoverished and had experienced the failings and challenges of the government, which combined with his professional knowledge will make him an effective representative and advocate for his ward.