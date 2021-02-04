Six candidates running for City Council discussed trash collection, planning and zoning, boards and committees and other issues at a City Council candidate forum Wednesday night.
The forum, hosted by the Board of Realtors, was for candidates running for the Second and Sixth city wards, which will be on the ballot April 6.
The candidates
The candidates include:
- Bill Weitkemper, who spent nearly 38 years working for Columbia’s Sewer Utility before going into retirement for eight years. Weitkemper ran for the Fourth Ward council seat in 2013 but lost the three-person race to Fourth Ward Councilperson Ian Thomas. He is running for the Second Ward seat.
- Jim Meyer, a local business owner, veteran and civic leader. Meyer has had held many positions in leadership that he believes will help him stand out from his opponents. He is running for the Second Ward seat.
- Andrea Waner, a public health expert and civil rights advocate. Waner serves as the chair of the Columbia Human Rights Commision. She is running for the Second Ward seat.
- Betsy Peters, who earned her medical degree at MU and later became a neonatologist at MU's Women's and Children's Hospital and an assistant professor at the MU Department of Child Health. Peters is also involved in real estate. She is the Sixth Ward incumbent, running for the seat she currently holds.
- Randy Minchew, a local businessperson who has helped launched almost 30 companies. Minchew works with prospective business owners to figure out what they are doing well and what they can improve. He then helps connect them to resources and people in the community. He is running for the Sixth Ward seat.
- Philip Merriman, a Columbia native who has spent more than a decade working in the local information technology industry. He owns Seraphim Systems, a local IT company. He is running for the Sixth Ward seat.
The issues
For the most part, the candidates agreed significant changes need to be made in the trash collection system and the current planning and zoning ordinances in Columbia, though they disagreed on specifics. Some candidates also had ideas on ways to improve the city's board and commission member selection process.
The same week the city began its new trash collection program, the candidates offered their ideas on how to improve trash collection and potential new systems.
One option was privatization. Second Ward candidate Jim Meyer said there is no one-size-fits-all solution, but he suggested modifying the current ordinance and reaching out to private contractors.
Similarly, Sixth Ward candidate Randy Minchew argued against the current program, suggesting a plan to outsource roll carts from private contractors.
Sixth Ward candidate Philip Merriman also suggested privatizing the trash collection system due to its success in other cities.
Another solution was testing the new Pay As You Throw trash collection program, which is intended to improve the working conditions for workers who collect trash by reducing the potential for excessive volumes of trash on the curb.
Second Ward candidate Andrea Waner and incumbent Sixth Ward candidate Betsy Peters both suggested trying out this program.
“We truly haven’t began the Pay As You Throw program to evaluate if this is a successful solution or not,” Waner said.
Candidates also discussed the need for changes to the city's planning and zoning.
Several candidates spoke about making the planning and zoning process more transparent. Meyer said the current regulation could use improvements, which other candidates agreed with.
Minchew said the Unified Development Code approved by the council a few years ago is too burdensome and contains "nonsensical" regulations.
“You spend years asking for variances on projects, and it just thwarts development, and we’re seeing that now," Minchew said.
Waner suggested encouraging infill development. Merriman and others agreed, but Meyer said there is dwindling amounts of property available within the city and that the zoning code makes redevelopment difficult.
Peters said she believes there could be improvements but that planning and zoning does a good job making sure people know the rules for developing an area. Second Ward candidate Bill Weitkemper shared a similar sentiment.
The process of selecting members for boards and commissions also came up. Each candidate said the city needs to have greater transparency. They discussed how the city could have more opportunities for the community to get involved.
Merriman said the city gives unelected board and commission members too much power and authority, while Minchew said council members tend to appoint like-minded people to advisory boards, which results in a lack of intellectual diversity.
A video of the forum is available on the Columbia Board of Realtors' YouTube channel.