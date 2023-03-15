The three candidates campaigning for Columbia City Council seats detailed their stances on the city’s climate action plan, utility rates and energy efficiency for rental homes during a forum Wednesday.
Nick Knoth is the only candidate campaigning for the First Ward seat occupied by Pat Fowler, who is no longer seeking re-election.
Don Waterman, a demand analyst for American Outdoor Brands, and Gregg Bush, a registered nurse at University Hospital, are competing in the Fifth Ward.
Wednesday’s forum was co-sponsored by a group of local organizations that focus on sustainability and climate-related issues. Questions called attention to scientists’ pressing recommendations to significantly reduce emissions within the decade and make strides toward energy
efficiency. The candidates were asked how they’d like to see this play out at the local level.
City’s Climate Action and Adaptation Plan
The city adopted the plan in 2019. It outlines goals for emissions reductions of 35% in the community and 50% in municipal operations by 2035.
- He said he supports the city’s plan.
- “Our climate goals should be a part of our everyday life in terms of how the city operates.”
- “Are we going to accomplish all the goals by 2030? Objectively, probably not, right? But it’s definitely not going to happen if we don’t commit to it.”
- He said he supports “doing everything we can to curb emissions,” but is not sure about mandating the plan.
- “I still have some concerns about what cost is that going to generate for us.”
- “Implementing the standards ... it’s going to cost. Going green costs green, unfortunately.”
- He said he sees the plan as an investment that will “improve the quality of life in our community.”
- “We’ve got to decrease demand on electricity” through efficiency.
- “Anything that we do add in terms of production capacity must not be strictly fossil fuel and must be something renewable.”
Pending rate hikes
City utilities customers are facing rate increases in a way that some say moves away from incentivizing less use and impacts lower-income residents most. The candidates were asked what they think about an increase in the base fee charged to all customers — recommended by a consulting firm to be raised to $22 — versus an increase in the consumption-based fee.
- He said he views the issue through a carrot and stick approach: “You pay more when you use more of our electricity or of our resources.”
- “It’s not only inequitable and unjust, but it just doesn’t make sense to put the highest percentage of an increase on those who can bear it the least.”
- “Let’s go with the (Columbia Water and Light) recommendation as it stands.”
- “Any large user is going to be looking for a way to become more efficient, and should be.”
- “Increasing the base rate rather than using a tiered structure based on consumption is counter to the goal of overall reduction of per capita energy consumption.”
- He said he wants to increase the number of people who access incentives to reduce energy consumption, and that education for customers can help.
Energy efficiency in rental homes
The candidates were asked about what they want to see as far as energy codes, scoring and efficiency requirements in homes that Columbia residents rent.
- Knoth said he would need to read the 2021 International Energy Conservation Code to see how different it is from the 2018 version, which Columbia uses. He added that he thinks the city “should always stay current and up to date on best practices.”
- “As for energy efficiency requirements for rentals, I am 100% in favor of that.”
- He said information about previous utility bills in a rental home should be provided to prospective renters.
- When it comes to newly constructed rentals, “I think we should do everything we can to make sure that it’s as efficient as possible.”
- Waterman added that older units should be upgraded and retrofitted.
- “Energy scoring affords those who rent with the same kind of consumer information that many of us here kind of take for granted.”
- “We need educated consumers to be able to make informed choices, and adopting new energy codes is an investment in our community.”
“My heart tells me that we need to mandate, as businesses won’t do things on their own just out of the goodness of their hearts.”