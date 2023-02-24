Candidates for two seats on the Columbia City Council reported modest campaign fundraising totals to the Missouri Ethics Commission on Thursday.
The candidates were required to file reports 40 days before the April 4 municipal election.
A previous version of this story misspelled Gregg Bush's name.
In the Fifth Ward race, Gregg Bush outraised Don Waterman nearly 11-to-1 and outspent him more than 6-to-1.
Bush reported raising $7,942 for his campaign and having $4,681 remaining. A nurse, more than $3,000 of Bush's contributions came from people who work in the health care field.
"I’m honored to have support from people who I’ve worked beside for years," Bush said. "I’m honored to have support from people who have known me for the past almost 30 years. Some of them that have known my heart, and I know that I possess good judgment and I am humbled by their generosity."
Waterman raised a total of $625, $500 of his own money and a $125 donation from Boone County Republican Committee member Mike Zweifel. While he has held no fundraisers yet, Waterman said he anticipates being able to raise more money before the next report is due eight days before the election.
"I'm still working on my letter solicitation, but I have a couple coming up," Waterman said.
Waterman added that he will likely contribute a little more of his own money, but will not entirely self-fund his campaign.
Zweifel, who is a graphic designer, said he's also helped Waterman design his business cards and campaign handout. He added that he will probably help further with Waterman's design needs if they come up during the campaign.
"I've known Don for several years now," Zweifel said, adding that he thinks Waterman is a great person. "I fully support Don and I think he'd make a great councilman."
Waterman said he's working on organizing door-knocking efforts to get the word about his campaign out.
In the First Ward, candidate Nick Knoth, who is unopposed after incumbent Pat Fowler dropped out of the race, reported raising $3,123 and having $680 remaining.
Knoth collected more than $1,300 in donations from people in the real estate industry. That includes a $103 contribution from Alex Radman, who said he didn't donate to Knoth as a realtor but as someone who's known Knoth for a long time.
“I know he’s a good person. He’s the most knowledgeable person with City Council issues that I’ve known," Radman said. "... I trust his judgment as far as what’s best for the city and for his work in general.”
Knoth said the support from other realtors might be a response to his platform.
"Perhaps in this case it is the fact that one of my priorities is to address affordable housing in all shapes and forms, whether that's infill development or expanding the opportunities for those to create more workforce, family housing opportunities.”
