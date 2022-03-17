Columbia City Council candidates for Wards Three and Four pushed their approaches to many of the hot-button issues in Columbia at a forum hosted Thursday by KOMU, the Columbia Missourian and VidWest Studios.
The candidates agreed broadly on how they would tackle many of those issues but differed in addressing renewable energy goals, handling growth and allocating federal ARPA COVID relief funds.
Disagreement emerged among them on how feasible the current CCAP (Columbia Climate Action Plan) is with the timeline of Columbia being fully dependent on renewable energy by 2035. Both Roy Lovelady, running for Ward Three, and Erica Pefferman, candidate for Ward Four, argued that the current plan is not realistic.
Pefferman was also adamant that the cost to business owners and landlords would be so expensive that the city needs to put money toward the transition.
“Just because it’s 100 percent renewable energy does not mean it’s going to be cheaper for the city to buy or maintain or use,” she said, speaking of purchasing renewable energy on the grid. “Those costs get diffused down to people. ... They eventually will end up falling on the shoulders of the people who are least able to bear the brunt of it.”
The candidates agreed that equity should be at the center of the energy plan, making sure all citizens can be brought up to the same renewable energy standards equally.
Shifting to crime, the candidates agreed that community-oriented policing is the direction the Columbia Police Department should be moving.
Lovelady recalled his experiences being stopped and police escalating rather than de-escalating the situation.
“Sometimes I think that we need to take a guardianship approach versus a military approach to policing,” he said.
While some candidates noted that police are understaffed and have to work longer hours, Lovelady noted that they have to get training whenever they can and that “some of the training is not even required,” so citizens may not know which officer has what kind of training.
On the question of allocating ARPA funding — a topic that has led to wide community debate — all candidates said it was important to hear from residents about where the money should go. However, residents’ engagement can only advise the council, which will make the final allocation decision, Pefferman said.
To her, the funds are a “rare opportunity” to create something long-lasting for the city.
“I very much want to see us use ARPA funds for things that are sustainable,” Pefferman said. She favors using the funds to create a mental health crisis center and to fund a homelessness shelter manned by nonprofits.
Lovelady returned to the original purpose of the ARPA money: to alleviate economic burdens caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. He said he believes that the pandemic has deepened economic inequality in Columbia, especially with small businesses and the unhoused. Lovelady’s focus would be on making sure those victims of the pandemic receive the full total of the city’s ARPA funds, an approach voted down at a recent council meeting.
This sentiment was shared by Fourth Ward candidate Nick Foster.
“When the pandemic began, I had the thought that always occurs to me whenever there’s a natural disaster,” he said. “The people that are going to suffer the most … are going to be the people that are already struggling the most.”
Foster and Third Ward incumbent Karl Skala agreed that the money was a boon to the city but that it came out of a great tragedy. However, Skala rejected the choice between “people versus projects” that the other candidates were proposing.
“I think there is sufficient funding to do both of those things,” he said.
Homelessness was another issue where the candidates outlined similar approaches. “We need to get to a place where we stop pulling people out of the river and figure out why they’re falling in,” Foster said, quoting South African leader Desmond Tutu.
Pefferman and Skala agreed that the city’s nonprofits knew best how to help the unhoused and have experience doing so.
“This is a perfect opportunity for public-private partnerships,” said Pefferman.
Lovelady stressed that the only voices missing from the conversation on homelessness were from the homeless themselves.
“You’re only as strong as your weakest link,” said Lovelady. “This population is our weakest link.”
The ongoing trash saga received a lot of attention at the forum, going longer than the other topics despite grumbling from the candidates that they are asked about it too often.
The candidates were unanimous in saying the issue should be voted on by the public so that the majority of citizens can get the system they want. Skala suggested that a major complaint with the current system of city-supplied trash bags was a quality assurance issue. He put blame on the council for not holding the manufacturers of the bags to a higher standard.
The topic led to one of the most direct differences of opinion. Pefferman said she had heard that city staff introduced allowing homeowners five trash bags of any kind with the idea being to reduce trash in landfills.
Skala rebuked this claim, stating that this idea was never brought to the attention of the council. Skala noted that the new system reduced trash in landfills by 20 percent and promoted more recycling.
Pefferman argued back, saying that residential trash has just moved to commercial dumpsters. “We haven’t really solved the problem, just moved it,” she said.
On the topic of Columbia expanding and growing , Skala, citing his experience with the issue on both the council and the Planning and Zoning Commission, said, “We’re going to grow ... without growth we will die.”
Lovelady cited his desire for all areas of Columbia to grow at the same rate and to keep issues like affordable housing in mind so that things remain equitable.
Pefferman mentioned her travels with the Chamber of Commerce to other cities similar in size to Columbia, where they found that “Fort Collins is a city that had limited growth, that put basically a wall around the city ... and what ended up happening was the workforce was not able to afford to live in the city that they worked in anymore.”