The Missourian asked the three candidates for seats on the Columbia City Council to provide written responses to several questions through a Qualtrics survey in advance of the April 4 municipal election.
Here are their responses to the following question:
The city has experienced significant staff shortages in recent years. What do you believe are the Columbia City Council's best strategies for addressing that challenge?
Fifth Ward
Gregg Bush: The reality is the city is going to have to manage itself in this tight labor market while needing to provide for the increasing demand for services. So how does any institution become more attractive to labor in this marketplace?
First is to meet and exceed the prevailing wage. People aren’t going to work when they’re undervalued and underpaid. Develop a workforce with the skills and abilities while giving opportunities to realize their full potential. Even people with a high school degree or GED can have the skills and must have the opportunity to provide for themselves and their families.
Don Waterman: Review the exit interviews for the employees leaving and creating the open positions. Raising wages is the simple solution and will provide some relief, however, money won't solve everything.
Several questions need to be answered before solution(s) are offered. Is it quality of life? Is it lack of opportunity to move up/be promoted? Is it poor or unmotivating supervision? These are starting points. Has a workplace climate survey been done? What were the results? Lots of questions to be asked.
First Ward
Nick Knoth: Raising wages to be more competitive with comparative governments and the private sector, as well as making the city a place people want to work. The latter requires council to invest in a culture that values employee input, safety and the work done to keep the city running.