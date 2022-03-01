City Council candidates for seats in the Third Ward and Fourth Ward gave their thoughts on a variety of climate-related issues in a forum hosted on Zoom on Thursday.
Candidates generally supported steps the community has taken to address environmental issues and laid out their particular focus.
Incumbent Third Ward Councilmember Karl Skala is facing a challenge from Roy Lovelady while Nick Foster and Erica Pefferman are running for the seat being vacated by Ian Thomas. Here are some of their comments:
Climate Action and Adaption Plan
- Lovelady expressed his support for CAAP and said that affordable transportation and walkable areas are important to him. However, Lovelady wants to make sure the affordability and cost to residents would make sense for those who need these plans implemented.
- Skala reinforced his commitment to CAAP by stating that the City Council must apply it and not let the plan just sit around. Skala also stressed that equity must remain an important part of the plan for the city in regard to CAAP moving forward.
- Foster said he strongly supports implementation of CAAP and noted aspects of CAAP that could be used to help disadvantaged communities in Columbia. Foster said he believes that equity will be key in making CAAP a successful program for everyone.
- Pefferman also voiced support of CAAP, provided it can be achieved while still remaining affordable for those in lower income areas. Pefferman noted that if the upcoming use tax is passed, then some of those funds could help make some CAAP changes possible.
Public TransitLovelady urged that buses that run in the city should remain free but also recognized that the ongoing bus driving shortage can make transportation difficult. Lovelady wants to revisit buses and their routes around town as well as getting more sidewalks and bike lanes into the Third Ward.
- Skala said the no-charge bus system is a great idea but wants to see expansions to have more busses run on the weekends and perhaps smaller buses as well. Skala wants to see the city take a closer look into all-electric vehicles for its fleet. Skala also sees the the progress made with the trail system as an important step for the city.
Foster said he believes that getting a more green transportation system is key to reducing emissions and thereby the city’s impact on the environment. Foster noted that there is a distinct lack of transportation in some low wealth areas.
Pefferman spoke about the need to provide a robust transit system and said collaboration will be key to getting Columbia where it needs to be in terms of transportation.
Housing and Energy Efficiency
- Skala said that there has been some progress but more could be done. He said that landlords and property owners should be incentivized to make their properties more energy efficient and advocated a renter’s “Bill of Rights.” Skala also said that he believes this will make the properties more marketable.
Lovelady expressed concern that if housing becomes more energy efficient, it could lead to higher rent. He also noted that the flip side is that higher utilities would come if the housing is not energy efficient. Lovelady also likes the idea of “small houses, small lots” and more dense housing.
- Pefferman said that forcing landlords to do anything may not be the best idea. She said that landlords would not be as enthusiastic if there was a mandate for energy efficiency. Pefferman said she has participated in the energy rebate program offered by the city and supports it.
Foster supports the idea of some form of energy scoring or standards that could give potential tenants an idea of prices they will be paying. Foster said he believes that this will benefit landlords as well as they will have tenants that feel no need to move out of whatever housing they are in as utility prices would be more stable.
The forum was sponsored by Climate Leaders of Mizzou, Mid-Missouri Peaceworks, Osage Group Sierra Club and Citizen’s Climate Lobby of Columbia.