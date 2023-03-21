The three City Council candidates shared how they think the local business community can succeed during a forum hosted by the Columbia Chamber of Commerce Tuesday.
Nick Knoth, regional director for the Columbia Better Business Bureau, is looking to be the First Ward’s next representative. The current councilperson there, Pat Fowler, is no longer campaigning for re-election.
Don Waterman and Gregg Bush are competing for the Fifth Ward council seat. Bush is a registered nurse at University Hospital and Waterman is a demand analyst for American Outdoor Brands.
Making Columbia business-friendly
Bush said there aren’t enough homes in Columbia, and argued that fixing the problem of affordable housing would help increase business demand.
Bush said another way to make the city a more business-friendly community is to foster professional development, from highly skilled workers to those with high school degrees.
Knoth agreed that it takes everybody, and the support from those around them, to build a thriving economy. But Knoth also said the council can be a defender of the economy.
“We can not only be that cheerleader for a thriving economy, but also a defender of it in terms of competition,” Knoth said.
While Waterman acknowledged that demand is necessary, he added that so are ideas, pointing to Veterans United and other firms that have come to fruition in town.
Waterman also said the city should give serious consideration to potential new businesses. He argued some firms that have tried to settle in Columbia have ended up going elsewhere.
“CVS tried to come to Columbia, and after three times getting rebuffed, left,” Waterman said.
Attracting talent to the city
Columbia’s unemployment rate in January — 2.3%, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor and Statistics — is low enough that it could actually be a problem. The candidates were asked how they think the city can continue to attract the professionals Columbia businesses need.
Knoth and Bush echoed each other: Housing.
Knoth said there should also be a focus on infrastructure and making services and opportunities more accessible.
“Your customers and your workers need a place to live that they can afford,” Bush said, adding that there are not enough people in the city.
Bush argued that the potential consumer base and workforce also needs infrastructure and safety — and not just from police officers and firefighters.
Waterman argued that the city needs opportunities for the thousands of students who graduate each year, as well as for those who learn trade work.
“We need to encompass all of those people,” he said. “And they’re here. We just need to make sure that the new businesses know that.”