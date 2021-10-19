Petitions for upcoming city elections are now available, according to a Tuesday news release from the city of Columbia.
Residents can file petitions starting Oct. 26. Detailed information and instructions are available at the City Clerk's office, 701 E. Broadway.
The office at the Daniel Boone City Building is open from 8 a.m. to noon and from 1 to 5 p.m., excluding weekends and city holidays.
Those intending to run for mayor or the seats representing the Third or Fourth wards must file petitions with City Clerk's office. A map of the wards can also be accessed on the city's website.
Candidates running for the Third or Fourth wards must meet certain qualifications:
- They must be registered as residents and voters of the ward they intend to represent at the time of filing their petitions.
- During their terms as council members, they shall not hold any other public office or lucrative positions.
- They must obtain at least 50 signatures from registered voters and residents of the same ward.
Candidates for mayor must obtain at least 100 signatures from registered voters and Columbia citizens to be eligible.
The deadline to file petitions is Jan. 11, and Election Day is scheduled for April 5.