Fundraising reports filed last week with the Missouri Ethics Commission revealed the candidates who led their respective elections in campaign donations.
Mayor’s race
Of the City of Columbia’s mayoral candidates, Barbara Buffaloe and Randall Minchew’s fundraising far exceeded their competitors.
Buffaloe’s campaign, according to its January quarterly filing with the MEC, raised the most money with $25,395.42.That more than doubles the $12,525.00 raised by the Minchew campaign. The majority of Buffaloe’s funds came from more than 100 individual donors.
Filings indicate that much of the money raised by Minchew came from a single $10,000 donation from Gregory Deline, a Boone County business person. The campaign also reported that $6,299.00 of its funds had gone to advertising.
The other mayoral candidates are David Seamon, Maria Oropallo and Tanya Heath.
Seamon’s report indicated $5,395.01 raised in this past period. The majority of the campaign’s donations came from individual donations, totaling $3,575.05. Another $1,819.96 came from in-kind, non-monetary donations.
Oropallo reported $3,540.17 raised this past quarter. Her report also indicates that the campaign spent $1,596.61 on web design, photographs and printing.
Heath’s report indicated that the campaign had yet to receive or spend more than $500, the state threshold for reporting. Heath also named herself as the treasurer of her campaign.
Council seats
The Third and Fourth Ward seats of the City of Columbia Council are also up for election.
Erica Pefferman, running for the open Fourth Ward seat, raised $5,650, which is more than $800 more than her opponent John “Nick” Foster, Jr.
The Pefferman campaign’s quarterly filing reported that all of its donations were monetary receipts from 10 donors.
Foster’s campaign received $4,861.26 in that same period, with $99.99 in in-kind donations and the rest from individual contributions from 12 donors.
The Third Ward race is between incumbent Karl Skala and Roy Lovelady; both have yet to file any documentation with the MEC as of Monday.
School Board
The terms of two School Board Members, Dr. Della Streaty-Wilhoit, vice president, and Blake Willoughby, will expire in April. Willoughby is seeking reelection.
Suzette Waters, Andrea Lisenby and Adam Matthew Burks are the new candidates for School Board. Only three campaigns filed with the MEC as of Saturday.
Incumbent Blake Willoughby’s campaign was the only one to report more than $500 in earnings. Suzette Waters and Adam Matthew Burks were the only other two campaigns currently active with the MEC. The Willoughby campaign’s report disclosed $1,570 received this past quarter from 18 donors.
The Waters campaign reported $500 in monetary receipts thus far, coming from a single loan to the campaign by Waters.
Burks’ committee was established on Jan. 6, according to a Statement of Committee Organization provided to the MEC on Jan 18. As a newly formed committee, the Burks Campaign had no earnings to report for the previous quarter.
As of Monday, neither Lisenby nor a representing committee filed anything on her behalf with the MEC.