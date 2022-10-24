Fifth Ward Councilperson Matt Pitzer announced Monday that he will not pursue a third term on the Columbia City Council.
“After six years of delivering on my commitments to prudent financial management and prioritizing public safety and infrastructure needs, I believe the ward will be best served by fresh energy and fresh ideas,” Pitzer said in a press release announcing his intentions not to seek reelection.
The Fifth Ward council seat is not the only one up in the spring. Pat Fowleris the First Ward councilperson and is up for her first reelection bid. Fowler said Monday that she plans to run again and is already collecting signatures to apply for the ballot.
Pitzer has been in office for six years. He was first elected in 2017 and again in 2020 when he was unopposed. His term will expire in April 2023 and he will be replaced by the winner of the April 4 election.
“I ran for office because the city was facing significant questions about its financial position and budgeting,” Pitzer said. “I leave with the city in its strongest-ever financial position.”
Pitzer noted that he played a part in the construction of the city’s fire station 11 and the creation of additional positions in the police and fire departments during his time in office.
Pitzer’s announcement is contributing to the extreme turnover the city’s leadership has seen in the last few years. Mayor Barbara Buffaloe and four other councilpersons are in their first term.
In his announcement, Pitzer expressed confidence in Buffaloe and a belief that she has the leadership skills to allow Columbia to keep flourishing.
Candidates for City Council can begin filing Tuesday for the April election and at least 50 signatures from registered voters are needed. The deadline for filing a petition is Jan. 10, 2023. Petitions can be submitted to the City Clerk’s Office.