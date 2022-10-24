Fifth Ward Councilperson Matt Pitzer announced Monday that he will not pursue a third term on the Columbia City Council.

“After six years of delivering on my commitments to prudent financial management and prioritizing public safety and infrastructure needs, I believe the ward will be best served by fresh energy and fresh ideas,” Pitzer said in a press release announcing his intentions not to seek reelection.

