Voters in Columbia and across Boone County approved two 3% taxes on the sale of recreational marijuana in Tuesday’s election.

Both the city and county measures passed despite confusion across the state about whether marijuana taxes are stackable in local government jurisdictions that overlap.

Tags

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • I've been a reporter and editor at Missouri community newspapers for 35 years and joined the Columbia Missourian in 2003. My emphasis at the Missourian is on local government and elections. You can reach me at swaffords@missouri.edu or at 573-884-5366.

  • Assistant city editor for city and county government. Reach me at hope.davis@mail.missouri.edu, on Twitter at @hopedavistweets or in the newsroom at 882-5700

Recommended for you