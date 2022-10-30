The race to become state representative for the 50th District is slated to be more competitive than past contests.
Rep. Sara Walsh, R-Ashland, currently holds the seat but is not running for re-election. She initially ran for Missouri’s 4th Congressional District but dropped out because redistricting of that district cut out her base of support in the state’s 50th House District.
The 50th District’s boundaries have shrunk since the last state election cycle. Previously, the district stretched south to include portions of Boone, Cole, Cooper and Moniteau counties.
This year, the district is contained to Columbia’s southern city limits and some adjacent areas in the county. Both candidates said the district’s loss of rural land south of Columbia means the 50th District will likely shape up to be less of a Republican stronghold than in elections past.
The candidates are Democrat Doug Mann, a civil rights attorney who works for TGH Litigation LLC, and Republican James Musgraves, a retired Navy commander.
Doug Mann
Residence: Columbia
Age: 33
Party: Democrat
Occupation: Civil rights attorney, formerly high school history and civics teacher.
Education: Bachelor’s degree in history and master’s degree in education from Niagara University, master’s degree in public policy from the University of Illinois Chicago, juris doctorate from MU.
Background: Mann said that his top priorities would be boosting public school funding, increasing access to mental health care, improving workers’ rights and fighting for reproductive rights. Mann said about 25% of Missouri school districts are operating on four-day weeks and that “it really shouldn’t be a partisan issue” to increase funding for public schools so they can have five-day weeks.
Mann said increasing funding to the state’s Department of Mental Health would address staffing issues and provide it with the resources to help people undergoing mental health crises. Increased funding to the state’s Human Rights Commission, Mann said, would help free up the commission’s backlog of employment discrimination cases.
Mann said he is a “staunch pro-choice candidate.” Although Missouri banned abortion after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, Mann said reproductive health care may still be in danger and that he will work to protect access.
James Musgraves
Residence: Columbia
Age: 54
Party: Republican.
Occupation: Retired U.S. Navy commander
Education: Bachelor’s degree in political science from MU, master’s of education and master’s of science in administration in human performance technology from the University of West Florida.
Background: Musgraves said his platform is centered on strengthening the economy, repairing infrastructure, improving parents’ access to their children’s education and supporting law enforcement. Musgraves said the economy is “the concern of everybody” right now because inflation and the cost of living are increasing. He backs repealing Missouri’s gas tax increase and personal property tax.
Missouri’s 250 miles of Interstate 70 is among the “least rehabilitated stretches” of the highway in the country, he said. Calling the interstate the U.S. supply system’s “carotid artery” he said the federal government should direct Missouri tax dollars toward improvements. Musgraves said the public education system is “struggling with politically correct wokeness” and schools should focus on reading, math and science. He said parents need to have access to their children’s school curricula.
He said he would work to understand and help the Columbia Police Department and Boone County Sheriff’s Department staffing and funding needs.