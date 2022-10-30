The race to become state representative for the 50th District is slated to be more competitive than past contests.

Rep. Sara Walsh, R-Ashland, currently holds the seat but is not running for re-election. She initially ran for Missouri’s 4th Congressional District but dropped out because redistricting of that district cut out her base of support in the state’s 50th House District.

Doug Mann

Doug Mann
James Musgraves

James Musgraves
Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • City/county government reporter, Fall 2022. Studying journalism, political science and German. Reach me at emjnkc@umsystem.edu, or in the newsroom at 573-882-5720! :)

  • Fred Anklam manages city and county government reporters. He can be reached at anklamf@missouri.edu or in the newsroom at 573-882-5720.

Recommended for you