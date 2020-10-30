Among the hurdles confronting voters trying to cast ballots safely amid the pandemic, perhaps the greatest are faced by voters who are actively quarantined.
In an effort to ensure those voters are still able to cast their ballots, the Boone County Clerk’s Office will be setting up a drive-thru voting station this weekend.
The service will be available to quarantined voters from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. both Saturday and Sunday outside the Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services Department at 1005 W. Worley St.
According to County Clerk Brianna Lennon, the safety of both voters and employees facilitating the drive-thru will be prioritized.
Voters, who must bring a form of identification, will remain in their cars throughout the process, while workers will all be wearing the proper protective equipment, including gloves, masks and face shields.
Employees will provide voters with their ballots and absentee applications, which voters will fill out in their cars. They will then drive up to a voting machine where they can drop their completed ballots. There will also be an adjacent receptacle for completed absentee applications, Lennon said.
“We are trying to make it as contactless as possible,” she added.
Lennon is unsure how many voters will use the drive-thru this weekend, but said she and her office have been contemplating devising some way to serve quarantined voters since August, when Boone County residents began calling with inquiries about voting while quarantined.
She said those calls increased as Election Day grew closer, and she wanted to set up a drive-thru station that would be convenient for voters.
“A primary consideration was putting it somewhere where people could get to it,” as well as picking a well-known location that would be easy to drive through, Lennon said.